Black Hills Gold swimmers end seasons at state

Read on www.bhpioneer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week
WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
kelo.com
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
q957.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
kelo.com
Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor. “He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise...
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
dakotanewsnow.com
Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
Comments / 0