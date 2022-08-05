Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

Read on www.philasun.com
Jimmy passione
3d ago
These liberal justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court needs to be removed. Voted out gone
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
CNBC
Jan. 6 committee to depose Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, plans to appear Tuesday for a deposition by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But he doesn't expect to talk for long, because it appears the panel won't agree not to edit video clips of his testimony, his lawyer Timothy Parlatore said.
Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety
Davis, 32, was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2018. He would become Pennsylvania's first Black lieutenant governor if he wins his statewide race in November. The post Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Local experts on the candidacies Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate
Conservative talk show host Dom Giordano and political expert Steve Ulrich discuss the latest on the GOP contenders for PA Governor and Senate and how they may fare against their Democratic opponents.
The Philadelphia Citizen
How Philadelphia’s Local Democratic Party Hurts Democrats
In a very unfavorable midterm year for Democrats, with historically low approval numbers for President Biden, you might think Democratic Party organizations in Pennsylvania would be welcoming new energy from politically engaged newcomers. But at the lowest levels, the opposite is, unfortunately, more typically the case. Billy Penn’s Lizzy McLellan...
State College
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants
Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians
The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
wdac.com
Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions
HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence
Proms, not funerals. Essays, not eulogies. Books, not obituaries. Kids, not guns. Those were just one of the messages on a dozen of hand-drawn signs as a group of more than 30 Philadelphia kids and teens gathered in the Capitol on Monday afternoon, urging Pennsylvania lawmakers to take action against gun violence across the state. The post Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Federal Firearm Convictions
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of West Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release for each of his eleven counts of convictions for violating federal firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge...
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman to return to in-person campaigning after stroke in May
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will return to in-person campaigning next week after recovering from a stroke in May. The Democratic Senate candidate will be holding a rally in Erie, Penn., next Friday. The rally will mark his first appearance at a major public campaign event since his stroke, which...
4th county adds to Pa. ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
penncapital-star.com
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
Governor Wolf: Agriculture Is the Backbone of Pennsylvania’s Economy
STATE COLLEGE, PA – Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding on Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year-old Hess Farm in State College.
Pennsylvania Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
Thursday, Governor Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding met at State College with recipients of PA Farm Bill grant funding to celebrate the program, which is now over $76 million.
wdiy.org
Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts
Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money. Read the full...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
