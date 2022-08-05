ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
philasun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.philasun.com

Comments / 9

Jimmy passione
3d ago

These liberal justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court needs to be removed. Voted out gone

Reply(2)
7
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

How Philadelphia’s Local Democratic Party Hurts Democrats

In a very unfavorable midterm year for Democrats, with historically low approval numbers for President Biden, you might think Democratic Party organizations in Pennsylvania would be welcoming new energy from politically engaged newcomers. But at the lowest levels, the opposite is, unfortunately, more typically the case. Billy Penn’s Lizzy McLellan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State College

Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants

Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians

The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence

Proms, not funerals. Essays, not eulogies. Books, not obituaries. Kids, not guns. Those were just one of the messages on a dozen of hand-drawn signs as a group of more than 30 Philadelphia kids and teens gathered in the Capitol on Monday afternoon, urging Pennsylvania lawmakers to take action against gun violence across the state. The post Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Federal Firearm Convictions

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of West Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release for each of his eleven counts of convictions for violating federal firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge...
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf: Agriculture Is the Backbone of Pennsylvania’s Economy

STATE COLLEGE, PA – Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding on Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year-old Hess Farm in State College.
