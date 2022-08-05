Wagon Fire contained, Fish Fire continues to burn

Read on www.bhpioneer.com
oilcity.news
6,793-acre Fish Fire expected to be fully contained in Wyoming by Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire south of Sundance has burned an estimated 6,793 acres, and containment of the fire has increased to 96%, according to a Monday morning update from Fish Fire Information. 251 personnel remain assigned to the fire. “Two Divisions remain on the line, mopping up...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
kelo.com
Second fatality during the Sturgis rally
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Pennington County Sheriff gets extra deputies during the Sturgis Rally
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills are teaming up to keep the communities safe while hundreds of thousands of motorcycles pass through. Whether it’s just answering the public’s questions or laying down the law, these deputies are keeping busy during this year’s motorcycle rally.
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
Black Hills Pioneer
Highway Patrol name man killed in crash
LEAD — A Wausau, Wis., man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash about two miles west of Lead. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, George Seliger, 28, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A at approximately 12:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts out-pacing 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than in 2021. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
Black Hills Pioneer
Turtle power!
STURGIS — Amid the craziness that has consumed Main Street in Sturgis for this year’s 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there exists a make-shift turtle sanctuary. Well, actually it’s one of those flimsy plastic kiddie pools filled with a little water, a few rocks and some branches with vibrant green leaves. Its inhabitant is Krush – a pint-sized turtle who wandered into the yard adjacent Paws on Main earlier this week.
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
Black Hills Pioneer
Report: SD has highest percentage nationally of increase in motorcycle deaths
STURGIS — Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders will ride through the Black Hills over the next 10 days. For some, they will take their final ride here.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
newscenter1.tv
2022 Sturgis Rally starts off strong
STURGIS, S.D. — Friday was the first day for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, featuring concerts and a kick-off parade. Thousands of bikes poured into the Black Hills for a week of fun, sun, and scenic rides. “Been great; it’s been great,” said John Miller, a visitor from Evansville,...
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
KEVN
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish swimmer joins South Dakota Zone team
SPEARFISH — Black Hills Gold team member Connor Aalbu, was selected to be a part of the South Dakota team competing at the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships, in Minneapolis, Minn. this weekend. The Central Zone includes the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Minnesota,...
