ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Rocket Companies#Rkt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
StreetInsider.com

Monday.com Rallies Following Earnings - Analyst Encouraged by 'Solid Execution'

Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares jumped Monday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped earnings and revenue estimates.The cloud-based work management software ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

The Macerich Company (MAC) PT Raised to $169 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives

Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark

On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Slides on Vaccine Revenue Miss But Consensus Was 'Too High'

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares tumbled more than 9% Monday after reporting second-quarter earnings before the open.The drugmaker posted second-quarter ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Falls After Results, Analyst Not Surprised by Market Reaction

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are down over 3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected FQ3 EPS figures. TSN reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vista Equity Partners to Take Avalara (AVLR) Private in an $8.4 Billion Deal

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced today a deal to take a tax compliance cloud company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Carvana (CVNA) Risk-Reward 'Unattractive' - JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares to Underweight from Neutral, raising the firm's price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roku (ROKU) Stock Dips as Analyst Downgrades to Sell After 'Awful' Results

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down about 2% after Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak cut the rating to Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Corteva (CTVA) Tailwinds Converging - JPMorgan

Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva's (NYSE: CTVA) shares were moved from Neutral to Overweight by JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 (EGHT) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk upgraded 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

National Healthcare (NHC) Announces $25M Share Buyback

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), announces that its Board of Directors, at a regularly scheduled meeting, has authorized a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy