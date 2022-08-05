Read on www.streetinsider.com
Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?
These top e-commerce stocks both split in June, and they're both up since then.
Why MongoDB Stock Gained 20% In July
An improving macroeconomic environment gave the software stock a boost.
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Monday.com Rallies Following Earnings - Analyst Encouraged by 'Solid Execution'
Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares jumped Monday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped earnings and revenue estimates.The cloud-based work management software ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
The Macerich Company (MAC) PT Raised to $169 at Stifel
Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives
Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark
On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BioNTech SE (BNTX) Slides on Vaccine Revenue Miss But Consensus Was 'Too High'
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares tumbled more than 9% Monday after reporting second-quarter earnings before the open.The drugmaker posted second-quarter ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Falls After Results, Analyst Not Surprised by Market Reaction
Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are down over 3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected FQ3 EPS figures. TSN reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold
Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Raymond James Upgrades Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI:CN) (BDIMF) to Strong Buy
Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien upgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Vista Equity Partners to Take Avalara (AVLR) Private in an $8.4 Billion Deal
Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced today a deal to take a tax compliance cloud company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Carvana (CVNA) Risk-Reward 'Unattractive' - JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares to Underweight from Neutral, raising the firm's price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Roku (ROKU) Stock Dips as Analyst Downgrades to Sell After 'Awful' Results
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down about 2% after Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak cut the rating to Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Corteva (CTVA) Tailwinds Converging - JPMorgan
Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva's (NYSE: CTVA) shares were moved from Neutral to Overweight by JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 (EGHT) to Buy
BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk upgraded 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RBC Capital on uniQure BV (QURE): 'Brain Safety Signal Unfortunate, But Stock Reaction Overdone'
RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi reiterated an Outperform rating and $53.00 price target on uniQure BV (NASDAQ: QURE)The analyst comments ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
National Healthcare (NHC) Announces $25M Share Buyback
National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), announces that its Board of Directors, at a regularly scheduled meeting, has authorized a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
