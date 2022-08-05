ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

United Way is looking for volunteers and project sites for the 2022 Month of Caring

Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders

STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
STURGIS, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
newscenter1.tv

“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
newscenter1.tv

City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City says property owners must trim trees, bushes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Rapid City is reminding homeowners and property owners to trim or remove tree branches and bushes to avoid obstructing traffic signs at intersections and other areas. Trees and bushes in boulevards and on private property can cause safety hazards. Homeowners and...
kbhbradio.com

Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV

Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
kbhbradio.com

Highway Patrol reports second rally-related fatality in latest update

STURGIS, S.D. – A Sunday afternoon crash has resulted in the second fatality of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The highway patrol says the accident happened at mile marker 47 on I-90 two miles west of Summerset. An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.

I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

