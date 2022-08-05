Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney

Read on vtdigger.org
Related
VTDigger
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
WCAX
Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
mynbc5.com
Clinton Community College latest institution to receive call about suspicious package
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton Community College is the latest institution to receive a call about a suspicious package. On Friday, New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the college and were able to clear the building with no suspicious packages located. The call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold.
The Windsor County town has a surprising lack of lawn signs in advance of Tuesday’s vote. Instead, as one resident said upon casting an early ballot, “This is my way to make a statement.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold..
Vermont’s GOP candidates for U.S. House make case
Erika Redic, Anya Tynio and Liam Madden are vying for the GOP nomination to replace Democratic Rep. Peter Welch in November.
mynbc5.com
Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes
Charity Clark, who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General TJ Donovan, and Rory Thibault, Washington County’s state’s attorney, are squaring off for the Democratic nomination to become Vermont’s next top prosecutor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes.
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VTDigger
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Knights of Columbus
The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
newportdispatch.com
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
mynbc5.com
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Comments / 0