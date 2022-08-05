ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on vtdigger.org

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney

Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WINOOSKI, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Chittenden County, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
County
Chittenden County, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Kenney
Person
Gregory Fitzgerald
WCAX

Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Chittenden State#State
VTDigger

Building the future health workforce in Vermont

Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
VERMONT STATE
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Knights of Columbus

The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportdispatch.com

Cyclist hit by car in Albany

ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
ALBANY, VT
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy