Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney

Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.

WINOOSKI, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO