Drive, determination and hard work defining traits of Jackpine Gypsies first female president

South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
Black Hills Pioneer
Report: SD has highest percentage nationally of increase in motorcycle deaths
STURGIS — Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders will ride through the Black Hills over the next 10 days. For some, they will take their final ride here.
sdstandardnow.com
Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.
I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders
STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
KELOLAND TV
Pennington County Sheriff gets extra deputies during the Sturgis Rally
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills are teaming up to keep the communities safe while hundreds of thousands of motorcycles pass through. Whether it’s just answering the public’s questions or laying down the law, these deputies are keeping busy during this year’s motorcycle rally.
KELOLAND TV
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
newscenter1.tv
“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish swimmer joins South Dakota Zone team
SPEARFISH — Black Hills Gold team member Connor Aalbu, was selected to be a part of the South Dakota team competing at the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships, in Minneapolis, Minn. this weekend. The Central Zone includes the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Minnesota,...
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
Black Hills Pioneer
Highway Patrol name man killed in crash
LEAD — A Wausau, Wis., man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash about two miles west of Lead. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, George Seliger, 28, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A at approximately 12:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
