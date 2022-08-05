Sonic the Hedgehog doesn’t need easily legible legends on his mechanical keyboard

Read on arstechnica.com
NME
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ studio says DLC will tease the franchise’s future
Developer Monolith Soft has shared a message with Japanese players about the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 whilst teasing the future of the Japanese RPG (JRPG) franchise. After the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise came to Nintendo Switch in July, a newly translated email penned by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 senior director Tetsuya Takahashi thanked players for their support and teased what they can expect going forward (via Nintendo Everything).
PC Magazine
Valve Starts Testing Joy-Con Support in Steam
Valve is testing official support for Nintendo's split Joy-Con gamepads in Steam. The company says it "added support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers, both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs," and "improved support for the Nintendo Online classic controllers" with the release of the latest Steam Client Beta on Aug. 4.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
NME
‘X-COM’ creator says the Epic Games Store is “great” for indie games
The creator of the XCOM franchise has claimed that the Epic Games Store is great for indie developers and games, after his studio Snapshot Games released Phoenix Point on the storefront as a timed exclusive in 2019. Julian Gollop, who co-created the first X-COM game in 1994 at Mythos Games,...
Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown are getting rollback netcode
Annual fighting game tournament EVO returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 this year. As well as the competitions, including the first MultiVersus tournament, EVO 2022 included some welcome quality-of-life announcements from Bandai Namco and SNK: rollback netcode is coming to both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown.
Polygon
New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8
Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
Ars Technica
Fitbits will soon lose the ability to sync with computers
Fitbit owners who like to sync their fitness tracker with a computer to enable offline listening of downloaded music without a monthly fee will soon need to change their approach. As spotted by 9to5Google on Saturday, Fitbit will no longer allow users to sync their devices over a computer starting...
