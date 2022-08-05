In Photos: South Carolina Gamecocks football first practice

Read on 247sports.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arden Conyers, 2023 wing, announces SEC commitment
Arden Conyers has announced his commitment, making it two in a row for Lamont Paris and South Carolina basketball. A day after receiving a verbal commitment from 3-star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, the Gamecocks received a pledge from 3-star wing Arden Conyers from Westwood in Blythewood, South Caroina. Both Murray-Boyles and...
VIP Room: Camp, McLeod, hoops recruiting board and more
There is certainly a new excitement level in the South Carolina football program that there hasn’t been for a while as head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are gearing up for Year 2.
tncontentexchange.com
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Satterfield says team has to be able to throw the ball
COLUMBIA -- There’s no doubt South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield wants to improve everything across the board in year two. But there’s one thing, in particular, he wants to see tick up as the Gamecocks move into preseason camp. “We have to be able to throw the...
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina lands first commitment of 2023 cycle, a 6-7 power forward
It was a happy Sunday for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men’s basketball program. Gamecocks basketball received big news when forward Collin Murray-Boyles verbally committed to play for the program after taking an official visit to the school. Murray-Boyles is a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023....
FOX Carolina
USC’s Josh Vann motivated by daughter to excel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Josh Vann has taken a huge step forward for the Gamecocks. Last season, he turned into one of the SEC’s top playmakers, logging 679 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He’s got extra inspiration at home to take another step forward:...
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
WRDW-TV
Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
thenewirmonews.com
Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board
Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall
BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune. It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end. Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say...
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
wach.com
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
