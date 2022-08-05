ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

In Photos: South Carolina Gamecocks football first practice

By John Whittle
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arden Conyers, 2023 wing, announces SEC commitment

Arden Conyers has announced his commitment, making it two in a row for Lamont Paris and South Carolina basketball. A day after receiving a verbal commitment from 3-star forward Collin Murray-Boyles, the Gamecocks received a pledge from 3-star wing Arden Conyers from Westwood in Blythewood, South Caroina. Both Murray-Boyles and...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Missouri State
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina lands first commitment of 2023 cycle, a 6-7 power forward

It was a happy Sunday for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men’s basketball program. Gamecocks basketball received big news when forward Collin Murray-Boyles verbally committed to play for the program after taking an official visit to the school. Murray-Boyles is a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023....
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

USC’s Josh Vann motivated by daughter to excel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Josh Vann has taken a huge step forward for the Gamecocks. Last season, he turned into one of the SEC’s top playmakers, logging 679 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He’s got extra inspiration at home to take another step forward:...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Gamecocks#Football Team#Media Day#American Football#College Football
thenewirmonews.com

Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board

Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
LEXINGTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
News19 WLTX

New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall

BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune. It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end. Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say...
BETHUNE, SC
thenewirmonews.com

First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete

Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
CAYCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
WINNSBORO, SC
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy