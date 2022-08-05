John Legend Reveals Friendship With Kanye West 'Became Too Much,' Forced To End It

mega

John Legend has revealed what caused the demise of his friendship with Kanye West . The "All Of Me" vocalist explained their years long personal and professional relationship could not withstand the Yeezy designer's run for office and support of Donald Trump .

"We aren't friends as much as we used to be," Legend said during the Thursday, August 4, episode of The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod .

"I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," the Grammy Award winner continued, referring to backing President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons," the father-of-two noted. "I wasn't alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven't been close since then."

The two musical superstars maintained a tight bond for many years , collaborating on songs like 2005's "Number One" and 2008's "It's Over." The Voice judge previously stated that despite their political differences, they were attempting to maintain a relationship.

"I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing," Legend told the U.K.'s Sunday Times in 2020. "I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in L.A. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life."

Despite the falling out with West, there is plenty of happier times ahead for the "Save Room" singer. As OK! previously reported , following the tragic loss of their son Jack , Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen — who share Luna Simone Stephens , 5, and Miles Theodore Stephens , 3 — are expecting their third child together.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way ," the model said in the Wednesday, August 3, announcement.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"," Teigen said of the impending arrival of their rainbow baby.