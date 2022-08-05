ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool to Battle Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Two Other European Giants for RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko

By Justin Foster
According to recent claims, 7 of Europe's largest teams are in the hunt for Benjamin Sesko, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool being one of them.

Born in 2003 the 19 year old has caught the eye of several or Europes top clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea, Atletico and Manchester United.

His current team RB Salzburg has set their asking price at 65 Million Euros, a sum significantly higher than their sale price for Erling Haaland, Patson Daka and Karim Adeyemi.

Fichajes.net are reporting that Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is said to be in love with the young phenom after he scored against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at the Red Bull Arena on Jul 27th.

Although, the outlet might be forgetting that Liverpool just spent 100 million Euros on their latest forward recruitment Darwin Nunez. A striker with arguably better pedigree that Liverpool broke their transfer record on (taking into account realistic add-ons).

Interestingly it's Manchester United that may be the most likely landing spot. With Cristian Ronaldo reportedly on the way out and Anthony Martial potentially sidelined for several weeks with a Hamstring injury Benjamin Sesko could be a worthy addition.

As always LFC Transfer Room team will monitoring things closely and providign you with updates here .

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Comments / 0

BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi scores spectacular bicycle kick as PSG rout Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

Paris Saint-Germain got off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, even by their dominant standards. Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist while Neymar netted once and notched a hat trick of assists with Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also on target. But the talk of the night will be just how Messi finished the scoring.
SOCCER
