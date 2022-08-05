Report: Liverpool to Battle Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Two Other European Giants for RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko

According to recent claims, 7 of Europe's largest teams are in the hunt for Benjamin Sesko, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool being one of them.

According to recent claims, 7 of Europe's largest teams are in the hunt for Benjamin Sesko, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool being one of them.

Born in 2003 the 19 year old has caught the eye of several or Europes top clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea, Atletico and Manchester United.

His current team RB Salzburg has set their asking price at 65 Million Euros, a sum significantly higher than their sale price for Erling Haaland, Patson Daka and Karim Adeyemi.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fichajes.net are reporting that Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is said to be in love with the young phenom after he scored against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at the Red Bull Arena on Jul 27th.

Although, the outlet might be forgetting that Liverpool just spent 100 million Euros on their latest forward recruitment Darwin Nunez. A striker with arguably better pedigree that Liverpool broke their transfer record on (taking into account realistic add-ons).

Interestingly it's Manchester United that may be the most likely landing spot. With Cristian Ronaldo reportedly on the way out and Anthony Martial potentially sidelined for several weeks with a Hamstring injury Benjamin Sesko could be a worthy addition.

As always LFC Transfer Room team will monitoring things closely and providign you with updates here .

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |