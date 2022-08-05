ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania COVID update: One Lehigh Valley area county enters ‘high’ community level as case numbers continue to rise; 24,748 reported statewide this week

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania COVID update: One Lehigh Valley area county enters 'high' community level as case numbers continue to rise; 24,748 reported statewide this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 24,748 additional coronavirus cases this week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,535 cases per day, up 11% from a week ago, and up 31% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 3.11 million infections statewide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to be responsible for all known cases of COVID tracked in the country. The most prevalent — and easiest to catch — subvariants of omicron, BA.5, BA.4 and BA.4.6, account for about 97% of infections throughout the nation and in the multistate health care region that includes Pennsylvania.

That helps explain why case counts are running three times higher than they were last year at the same time, despite mitigation measures and millions of vaccinations.

But the severity of disease caused by the constantly-evolving virus has decreased, causing the CDC to move away from using just case counts to gauge the impact of the pandemic. The COVID Community Level tool combines other factors to help people decide what measures, if any, they should take to reduce their likelihood of contracting the virus.

While transmission rates are high in 65 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, only 13 counties are considered to be highly impacted by the disease. Philadelphia and Monroe have been reclassified from “medium” impact last week to “high” this week. Residents in high community level areas are encouraged to take active measures, such as masking and social distancing, to reduce their chance of contracting or spreading the virus.

For residents of medium community level counties — including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks and Montgomery — only people in households where someone is at elevated risk of severe disease are encouraged to take active measures.

Berks County is among 21 statewide with law community levels, where no particular mitigation efforts are recommended.

Deaths

There were 50 additional deaths reported over the past week. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 7.1, compared with 14.3 a week ago, a decrease of 50% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 46,261 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the CDC show:

There are 8.98 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 70.1% of the population. An additional 2.17 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 24.26 million shots have been put into the arms of 11.14 million people, or 87.1% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 487,159 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 72.2% of the local population. In total, 568,348 locals have received 1,262,288 shots in the arm, accounting for 84.2% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 14,819 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 3,632 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 13.8% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 17% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,190 people hospitalized according to the latest report, with 143 in intensive care, and 47 on ventilators, as reported by the state Health Department. Statewide hospitalizations have increased 2.4% over the last week, and are up 14.6% in the last 30 days.

The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services reports that the number of hospitalized children with COVID has jumped about 40% in the past week, to a daily average of 50 children statewide. That is the highest average since February. The pediatric numbers have risen 10 times faster than adult hospitalizations, according to HHS data.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 30 COVID-19 patients, including six in intensive care, and four on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have decreased 20.7% over the last week, and are down 68.2% in the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 1,149 additional case reports, with 587 in Lehigh County, 562 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 187,022.

Deaths: Three new deaths (one in Lehigh County, and two in Northampton County). That brings the total to 2,420 (1,282 in Lehigh, and 1,138 in Northampton).

Comments / 12

Leo Gort
2d ago

Don’t care how many test positive. It’s here to stay forever. Live with it. Don’t seem to be anyone dying from it anymore ( if that was even true from the start). Most of the deaths were due to malpractice for profit

Reply
5
lori williams
2d ago

I just had Covid for the second time in 6 months. I cared for myself at home. I took test at home and was positive. I took second test 10 days later (when I felt better) and was negative. My question is I didn't report it to anyone (doctor, cdc, etc). (There was a couple that I was around and had gotten it from them when they stopped by to visit.) So how accurate are the percentages of people getting Covid? If us 3 didn't report it...then how many more didn't report it. Its probably higher percentages then what's being "reported".

Reply(1)
2
