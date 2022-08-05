ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Robinson Doesn't Expect Jack Grealish To Start For Manchester City Against West Ham

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Ex Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said he expects Jack Grealish to be dropped from Manchester City's starting eleven in their Premier League opener against West Ham.

Grealish did start in City's 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool last Sunday but struggled to impact the game and was substituted off the pitch after just 58 minutes for Phil Foden. The 26-year-old's performance has prompted several people to suggest that his counterpart Foden should be starting on the left in City's game on Sunday, over Grealish.

The England international was signed last season from Aston Villa for £100million, making him the most expensive English player of all time. However, the left-winger struggled to perform at a level deserving of his price tag.

Grealish only managed to score three goals and provide a further three assists last season, which represented a major downturn in his output in comparison to his numbers at Villa. The playmaker scored double the amount of goals and registered 12 assists in his last season at the Midlands club, so he will be hoping for a return to his pre-City form this campaign.

These numbers may have been due, in part, to the fact that Grealish was Villa's 'main man', which is not a role he was able to take up at City due to Pep Guardiola's preference of rotating his squad.

With Raheem Sterling's departure, Grealish may be expected to play more this season, however, Robinson has claimed that he does not expect Grealish's role to change a great deal next season, and expects him to be dropped in their first game of the season against West Ham.

Speaking to Football Insider , the former Leeds keeper said: “Look, the wide positions will be on a rotation at City this season. “Guardiola has the luxury of picking from 18 world-class players.

“Whoever is on the bench one week could be starting the week after.

“Grealish is not the main man he was at Aston Villa. Everything revolved around him there. That is not the case at City.

“It is going to be a tough decision at the weekend. Whoever doesn’t start will come off the bench to replace the other. That will be the case all season.

“Reading into the fact that Foden came off the bench in the Community Shield, I’d expect him to start against West Ham. It looks like Foden will start and Grealish will come off the bench.

“That is a role Jack has to accept.”

While Grealish's role will likely be the same this season, there should be hope that he may perform at a higher level this campaign following a season of adaptation to Guardiola's methods. The England man will be desperate to make a larger impact this season and prove that the club were right to invest so much money into him, especially with a World Cup on the horizon.

