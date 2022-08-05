ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Why Alabama Players and Coaches View 2021 as Rebuilding Year

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2lVX_0h6MncVU00

The Crimson Tide holds itself to a different standard, and the program is not content with how things ended last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 2021 Alabama football team won 13 games, including the SEC championship, had the Heisman trophy winner and made it to the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in eight seasons before losing to Georgia in the championship game.

For the majority of teams in college football, that type of season would be considered a massive success. But in Tuscaloosa, the team is held to a different standard by head coach Nick Saban and the expectations created by the fans based on its own success.

"That’s the point that I was trying to make," Saban said. "So when you have a lot of young players playing, I don’t think our standard is like everybody else’s standard, but when you have a lot of young players playing, you’re actually trying to rebuild so those guys get the kind of experience you need so they can play at the level you need them to play at, so you can play to the standard you want to play to."

Saban made a comment earlier in the week during a radio appearance about 2021 being a rebuilding year for the Crimson Tide. He clarified what he meant by the remark at Thursday's media availability. Alabama lost 10 players to the NFL after the 2020 championship season, including six first round draft picks. The Crimson Tide had to replace talent and leadership on both sides of the ball in 2021.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor agrees with his head coach's assessment while acknowledging that the expectations are different for this season.

"It was a rebuilding season in our eyes," Ekiyor said. "Here at Alabama, we have a standard, and that standard may be higher than other people’s, but that's our standard. Coming out of 2020, we lost a ton of production on offense, key leaders on defense, so in a sense, it was a rebuilding year.

"We had so many young guys playing and starting for the first time. There was a lot of inexperienced guys out there, so now these guys have got a lot of game experience and looking forward to how everybody's gonna perform this ear with the added experience going into the season."

One of those players who brings the experience into this season is Henry To'oTo'o. The senior linebacker is entering his second year with the program after spending two seasons at Tennessee. To'oTo'o said he now feels fully acclimated with the team and is taking the time to mentor new transfers, but did have to adjust to the Alabama standard last year.

"Nobody works as hard as we do, and that's something that you have to embrace," To'oTo'o said. "That's something that Coach Saban has built here that we're going to work every single day, we're going to outwork our opponent no matter if it’s watching film, Fourth Quarter, spring ball or fall camp."

Just two days into fall camp and less than a month away from the season opener against Utah State, the leaders on this team are locked in on what they need to do to improve this season.

"We’re definitely looking forward to this next year," To'oTo'o said. "But there’s definitely an Alabama standard that you have to live up to, and that’s competing every single day, giving championship effort every single day. And just coming in here and working your tails off. And that's kind of one thing that we took from last year and focus on this year. I’m super excited about this year. We’ve got a lot of players that will play a key part, and I think that we’re just gonna keep rolling."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date

Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Alabama Players#Sec#Heisman
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy