Michigan abortion wait times grow as out-of-state patients quadruple

Michigan Gov. Whitmer: 'This evening, I tested positive for Covid-19'
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday night that she's tested postive for Covid. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she said in a statement issued via email. “After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining...
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Michigan AG Nessel Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Key GOP Figures for Election Conspiracy
The election year is only getting more interesting. Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking a special prosecutor to investigate a group of nine Republican figures, including Matthew DePerno, her likely opponent in November, the Detroit News reported Sunday night. At issue are allegations that the group engaged in a "conspiracy"...
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
