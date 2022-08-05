Read on www.westernmassnews.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Zhukovskyy trial heads into third week
RANDOPLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. The defense team of 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continued to lay out their case that it was the lead motorcycle...
Theft Alert: Checks are being stolen from mailboxes in Agawam.
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are warning local residents to bring their outgoing mail containing checks, straight to the Post Office following “numerous” reports of mail theft. “Over the last month, Agawam Police have taken numerous reports regarding the larceny of checks and check fraud,” the...
Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in
BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree...
Ground Zero flag makes appearance at Northampton Fire Department before retirement
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ground Zero 9/11 Flag Team was in Northampton Sunday, making an appearance in western Mass. just before the flag’s retirement. The flag is set to retire on November 2, the anniversary of when it was removed from Ground Zero. Sunday, first responders, bikers and more gathered to reflect and remember.
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
Jackknifed tractor trailer accident on I-391 North in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee Monday afternoon. A Western Mass News crew spotted the accident just before 12:30 p.m. At this time one lane of traffic is getting by and authorities are on scene. According to State Police, no injuries have been...
Superintendents seeking COVID-19 guidance from state for 2022-23 school year
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With back-to-school only a few weeks away, superintendents in western Massachusetts are currently on a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID-19 guidance for their classrooms. That meeting, which was not open to the media, started at 3p.m. Monday afternoon. We checked...
Monday night news update
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Town of Russell without power due to generator malfunction
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire town of Russell is without power Monday morning due to a generator malfunction. According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, the Russell Electric Light Department says Eversource is working on the issue. Power is expected to be restored later Monday afternoon. Residents who are shut...
Tree down at intersection of Converse and Englewood in Northampton
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A tree was knocked down Sunday in Longmeadow, at the intersection of Converse Street and Englewood Road. Western Mass News crews arrived around 7:00 Sunday evening to see the tree down and police cars blocking the road. Western Mass News reached out to the Longmeadow Police Department,...
Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee were called to Narragansett Boulevard Monday night for reports of a structure fire. According to the Chicopee Police Department, Narragansett Boulevard is closed from Chicopee Street to Meadow Street while crews work. Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined...
Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton
Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published...
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes. Inflation Reduction Act aims to ease inflation through climate change initiatives. Updated: 8 hours ago. Professor Toyoda told Western Mass News that the bill includes a lot of incentives,...
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom expressing frustrations over ongoing power outages in their East Longmeadow neighborhood. She said it has happened more frequently, most recently this past weekend, and that there is often no reason explaining why. “It seems to have just gotten...
“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Purple Heart recipients were honored at the Veteran’s monument in Westfield Sunday, a project four years in the works. The Purple Heart medal monument shows respect for all veterans, with special emphasis on those who were killed or wounded in combat and subsequently awarded the purple heart medal.
9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local 9-year-old from Springfield has just released his first published book. On Sunday, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson promoted the book in the city where guests were able to get their copies signed and meet the young author. “I decided to write the book because I...
Town by Town: Jimmy Fund, Feed the Kids, and Family Field Day
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, West Springfield, and Springfield. It was a long day of golf at the Chicopee Country Club, as head pro Mike O’Neill played 108 holes to benefit the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which raises money to benefit cancer research for children and adults.
