Queens, NY

Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan , a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker.

Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.

Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock.  We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family.

"The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

LG.945
2d ago

🙏🏽 Thank you for sparing us the tax payers money to feed and care for you on prison. you have done his family , your family and the tax payers of NYC/NYS a great service. May you be cast into the eternal lake of fire on judgment day

My thoughts,956
3d ago

There goes the state hungry for money ,, always issuing out bond to violent criminals,,they should all be held without bond ,,but no the system is always after the money

