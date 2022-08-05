ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gates Industrial Corp

Within the last quarter, Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $13.71 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $12.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

AAON: Q2 Earnings Insights

AAON AAON reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $64.94 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Benzinga

Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings

Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Benzinga

Akoya Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Akoya Biosciences AKYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoya Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was up $4.82 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Vroom Q2 Earnings

Vroom VRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vroom beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.73 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $286.45 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings

Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kellogg

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Broadmark Realty Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadmark Realty Capital missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was down $667 thousand from...
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.46 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was up $15.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings

Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Recap: i3 Verticals Q3 Earnings

I3 Verticals IIIV reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. i3 Verticals beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $18.59 million from the same...
Benzinga

Oportun Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oportun Financial OPRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $87.50 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Atossa Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Atossa Therapeutics ATOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atossa Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Clover Health Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights

Clover Health Investments CLOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clover Health Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $434.23 million from...
Benzinga

