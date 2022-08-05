Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gates Industrial Corp
Within the last quarter, Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $13.71 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $12.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Lemonade Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Registers 77% Revenue Growth
Lemonade Inc LMND reported In Force Premium increase of 54% year-over-year to $457.6 million, primarily due to a 31% increase in the number of customers and an 18% increase in premium per customer. Annual Dollar Retention was 83% at the end of the quarter, up 1% Y/Y. Gross earned premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
AAON: Q2 Earnings Insights
AAON AAON reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $64.94 million from the same period last...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings
Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Akoya Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akoya Biosciences AKYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoya Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was up $4.82 million from the same...
Recap: Vroom Q2 Earnings
Vroom VRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vroom beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.73 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $286.45 million from the same period last...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings
Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Broadmark Realty Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadmark Realty Capital missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was down $667 thousand from...
Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.46 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was up $15.70 million from the same...
Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings
Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Recap: i3 Verticals Q3 Earnings
I3 Verticals IIIV reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. i3 Verticals beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $18.59 million from the same...
Oportun Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Oportun Financial OPRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $87.50 million from the same...
Recap: Atossa Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Atossa Therapeutics ATOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atossa Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Clover Health Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights
Clover Health Investments CLOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clover Health Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $434.23 million from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0