Bend Continues Work On Unsanctioned Camping Code

Read on kbnd.com
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
Only one applicant for Madras mayor position
Deadline nears to file for mayor or city council in Madras, Culver and Metolius Madras Madras voters will elect an new mayor in November, and so far only one person has applied for the position. Austin Throop has submitted an application, but needs to submit 20 signatures of support for his candidacy by Aug. 23. Richard Ladeby plans to step down in December at the end of his second term as mayor. "It's been a pleasure serving my community in various capacities over the last 14 years," said Ladeby this spring when he announced his decision. "While I will...
kbnd.com
Wildfire Risk Map Pulled Down, Redmond Meeting Still On
REDMOND, OR -- Barely a month after the Department of Forestry released a statewide wildfire risk map, the Oregon State Forester pulled down the original version. However, a public meeting in Central Oregon will go on as planned, this week. ODF’s Derek Gasperini says the agency complied with a new...
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Large scale changes’ not expected for updated Oregon wildfire risk map
The Oregon Department of Forestry has taken down its latest version of its Wildfire Risk Map after receiving backlash from nearly 2,000 Oregonians. Many of the complaints surrounded a concern that the map would cause insurance rates to increase for those in higher risk areas. Sunriver resident Bill Worden said...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch
Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Friday Morning Wildfire Update
BEND, OR -- All evacuation levels for the Fly Creek Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, have been lifted. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 95% contained at 274 acres. Due to firefighter's progress, management will be downgraded Friday morning, with no more official updates. The Green Butte Fire, about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new Den Dive shop in Sunriver has a new dive club--it's called "Mountain Muskrats." It was created to spread awareness of diving and the waterways people use. It's an independent dive club that explores Oregon's waterways and helps to make them a little bit cleaner. The club met in person for The post The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
23 lb. turkey sparks bidding war at the Deschutes County Fair; sold for $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a lb. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
kbnd.com
Two Arrested In Redmond Drug Bust
REDMOND, OR -- Two people from Redmond were arrested during a drug bust last week. At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 5th Street in Redmond. A multi-county surveillance operation was conducted. They say 34-year-old Joseph Pedro and 26-year-old Kerstin Arias were observed in the Portland area, believed to be purchasing controlled substances for distribution in Central Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbnd.com
$20k In Sunglasses Taken In Theft
BEND, OR -- Three people are on the run after Bend Police say they stole $20,000 worth of sunglasses from the Sunglasses Hut in The Old Mill District, Sunday morning. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. and learned a man and two women entered the store and began putting sunglasses into bags. They continued, even after being confronted by an employee. There were other customers in the store at the time. The three then took off.
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorcycle rider rescued after crash near Pine Mountain
A motorcycle rider got a broken leg and had to be rescued after a crash on Sunday morning south of Pine Mountain. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said dispatch received a 911 call about an injured motorcycle rider at around 10:40 a.m. Thirteen Search and Rescue volunteers and two...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon gas prices drop below $5 average
The average price for regular unleaded in Central Oregon is back below $5 per gallon, dropping nearly 50 cents in the past month. But it’s still nearly $1.10 more expensive than a year ago. AAA said the average price in Bend is $4.97 per gallon Monday. That’s 66 cents...
kbnd.com
Redmond Legion Team in Northwest Semifinals; Youth Baseball Brief August 8th
The Redmond Sunwest Builders Single-A American Legion baseball team is playing in the semifinal in the Northwest Regional in Vernal, Utah. The Oregon state champs fell to Butte Montana 15-10 on Friday but bounced back to beat the host team 6-5 on Saturday. Yesterday Redmond downed Casper, Wyoming 10-1. Today the Builders meet Minico, Idaho in the semi-final. The first pitch is at 4.
Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Sunday of a Bend man who suffered a broken leg in the crash of his motorcycle on a Forest Service road south of Pine Mountain. The post Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen
A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 people taken to hospital after Prineville head-on collision
A car crash on Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Prineville man on multiple charges. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Prineville Police were called to the intersection of N Main St. and NW Terrace Lane at around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a vehicle crash with injuries.
Comments / 1