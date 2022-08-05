Bend Continues Work On Unsanctioned Camping Code

Deadline nears to file for mayor or city council in Madras, Culver and Metolius Madras Madras voters will elect an new mayor in November, and so far only one person has applied for the position. Austin Throop has submitted an application, but needs to submit 20 signatures of support for his candidacy by Aug. 23. Richard Ladeby plans to step down in December at the end of his second term as mayor. "It's been a pleasure serving my community in various capacities over the last 14 years," said Ladeby this spring when he announced his decision. "While I will...

MADRAS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO