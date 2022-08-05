ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report

KVUE
KVUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Body found in bus in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Webb County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Webb County, TX
KIII 3News

Alice ISD increases security for upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years back in 2018, Alice ISD looked into safety and security at every one of their schools. Alice Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarborough told 3NEWS, "one of the reasons why we closed three schools was because they were very difficult to secure. They were old buildings, multiple exits, all exteriors exposed."
ALICE, TX
kgns.tv

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man. The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m. According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Legislature#Demotion#Hostage#Abc News#Uvalde School Police#Robb Elementary School#The Texas Tribune
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
kgns.tv

Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A repeat offender wanted for a string of convenience store robberies is caught by Laredo Police once again. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Laredo Police responded to a home at the intersection of Park Street and San Leonardo Avenue at around 11 a.m. Laredo Police were...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kgns.tv

Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
LAREDO, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy