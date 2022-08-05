8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report

Read on www.kvue.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
kgns.tv
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
KVUE
More than $4 million spent so far on Uvalde CISD safety improvements, superintendent says
SAN ANTONIO — Parents of Uvalde CISD students questioned administrators Monday, ahead of the new school year. Some continued to levy skepticism that officials have done enough in the weeks since 21 were killed in the Robb Elementary massacre. And some critics young enough that the ongoing conversation affects...
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
South Texas ranchers and residents north of the border in rural Jim Wells and Brooks counties say they suffer repeated property damage and losses relating to migrant chases and bailouts and 'gotaways' that occur on a daily basis.
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
Alice ISD increases security for upcoming school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years back in 2018, Alice ISD looked into safety and security at every one of their schools. Alice Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarborough told 3NEWS, "one of the reasons why we closed three schools was because they were very difficult to secure. They were old buildings, multiple exits, all exteriors exposed."
kgns.tv
Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man. The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m. According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional
After the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas gun law is coming under attack and Governor Greg Abbott is standing his ground. Under Texas law, a person must be 18 years old to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A repeat offender wanted for a string of convenience store robberies is caught by Laredo Police once again. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Laredo Police responded to a home at the intersection of Park Street and San Leonardo Avenue at around 11 a.m. Laredo Police were...
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims
Exactly 21 figures sit ready to be delivered to El Progresso Memorial Library in Uvalde. One figure for each of the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School Shooting.
KSAT 12
Community members weigh in during open forum of Uvalde CISD special school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD held a special School Board meeting on Monday night to allow members of the community to comment or ask questions about the upcoming school year. Superintendent Hal Harrell gave an update at the start of the meeting, and then community members were permitted...
kgns.tv
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0