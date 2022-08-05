Read on vermontjournal.com
LAHS celebrates local artists
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) will be hosting their annual Local Artists Exhibit from Aug. 27 to Oct. 8, 2022 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry, Vt. Exhibit hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. LAHS is reachable on their website at www.LAHSVT.com, or on their Facebook page.
Springfield Community Band final concert
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present its final concert of the summer season on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the band’s home, the bandstand in Springfield, Vt., located at 13 Fairgrounds Road. The band thanks it audience...
International String Trio plays in Weston
WESTON, Vt. – The International String Trio will play on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 for the Sundays On The Hill Concert Series at the Community Church in Weston, Vt. at 4 p.m. The International String Trio is the most requested group of the Sundays On The Hill Concert Series and is composed of Slava Tolstoy, guitar and musical director, Ippei Ichimaru, acoustic bass, and Ben Powell, violin. This exceptionally talented group prides itself on its stylistic diversity, delivering Gypsy jazz, Appalachian folk, acoustic world music such as Irish, Klezmer, Russian, Italian, French, Bluegrass, etc., virtuosic classical arrangements, and popular songs from movie soundtracks.
Chester PopUp features upcycled clothing
CHESTER, Vt. – MoonFire Tower Wear hand painted clothing line hits Chester, Vt. at Sharon’s on the Common Pop Up Sundays. After a year on the road, testing the product line in markets from Miami, Fla., to Philadelphia, Penn., international artist Bryce LeVan Cushing returns to Vermont, to open his studio on a remote property boarding Grafton and Chester. He produces his hand painted clothing off the grid with a proprietary method he has developed over the last five years experimenting with clothing painting.
Lemonade stand donates to MCNP
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Ethan Moore, age 9, and his good friend, Atticus Weikert, age 10, hosted a lemonade stand in the Londonderry Plaza during the Fourth of July parade and donated all proceeds to My Community Nurse Project (MCNP). This local nonprofit agency, staffed by two part-time advanced practice nurses and several dedicated volunteers, provides health care services and advocacy to the residents of the mountain towns. There is never a charge to patients for care. MCNP is funded by generous donations from community members as well as grants from two of the mountain towns, local churches and two private granters.
Grace Cottage adds mental health providers
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage has two new mental health providers joining the current provider, Benjamin Wright, PMHNP-BC. Meredith Kenyon, LICSW, and Elise Kraus, PMHNP-BC, are now seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Rd., in Townshend. Kenyon recently became an employee of Grace Cottage. She previously...
The Better Days Band to play in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present their final concert of the season on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. with The Better Days Band. The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare, B-side gems from “back in the day.” Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres, all driven by a funky, danceable, feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.
Author event and free children’s books
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Please join the Springfield Town Library on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. for an author visit with storytelling at The Commons Park on Summer Hill in Springfield. Author Marv Klassen-Landis, master storyteller, will read and share stories. Each child will have an opportunity to...
Second Planning Commission Community Workshop in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Planning Commission will host the second in a series of up to four workshops upstairs in Chester’s town hall on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., as well on Zoom. As many are aware, our state, including the town of Chester, is...
LTE: Stu Lindberg announces his candidacy for Windsor-2
I am announcing my candidacy as an Independent for the Vermont House of Representatives to represent the Windsor-2 district and the towns of Baltimore, Cavendish, and Weathersfield. In the past decade, I have served my community in a number of elected positions. I have served as a member of the...
Cavendish Gorge hike
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Once a well-known recreational area on the Black River, the Cavendish Gorge was used for catching salmon by the first peoples. It was also the site of the Fitton Mill in the late 19th century and continues to provide a hydro dam that was built in 1907.
