LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Ethan Moore, age 9, and his good friend, Atticus Weikert, age 10, hosted a lemonade stand in the Londonderry Plaza during the Fourth of July parade and donated all proceeds to My Community Nurse Project (MCNP). This local nonprofit agency, staffed by two part-time advanced practice nurses and several dedicated volunteers, provides health care services and advocacy to the residents of the mountain towns. There is never a charge to patients for care. MCNP is funded by generous donations from community members as well as grants from two of the mountain towns, local churches and two private granters.

LONDONDERRY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO