Read on www.norfolkneradio.com
Related
Norfolk man arrested after foot pursuit, charged for unlawfully discharging gun
Norfolk police have sent out an update on a shooting incident over the weekend.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
norfolkneradio.com
Charges, bond set for man suspected in Laurel deaths
Bond has been set for a Laurel man accused of killing four people last Thursday. Cedar County District Judge Douglas Luebe set Jason Jones’ bond at $5 million Monday morning after he considered Jones an “extreme danger to public safety.”. Jones is accused of killing Michele Ebeling, 55,...
$5M bond set for suspect in Nebraska homicide
A judge has set the bond for a man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody from stand-off in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. NPD said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 7:28 a.m. on a call for reported shots fired. Officers said they arrived and determined that several firearm shots were aimed at...
norfolkneradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
kscj.com
LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT FACES TEN FELONY COUNTS
AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY CHARGES HIM WITH TEN FELONY COUNTS. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waynedailynews.com
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
KETV.com
Evidence at 2 crime scenes led investigators to man arrested for 4 homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — Investigators said a string of physical evidence at two crime scenes led them to the man suspected ofkilling four people Thursday in Laurel, Nebraska. Court documents reveal how Nebraska law enforcement compiled evidence against the 42-year-old Jason Jones, who was found by a state patrol SWAT team badly burned in his home across the street from one of the murder scenes.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Vigil held for victims of quadruple homicide
People in Laurel are still coming to terms with the quadruple homicide that rocked their community and on Saturday night, they came together to remember those who lost their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Robert Warner, 29, of Fremont, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. Craig Griffin, 52,...
News Channel Nebraska
Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large
LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
kscj.com
DAKOTA CITY WOMAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 8 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON. 38-YEAR-OLD ERIKA ROJAS PLED GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH. ROJAS ADMITTED TO BEING PART OF A DRUG RING SELLING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA. SHE AND HER CO-DEFENDANTS RECEIVED METH...
norfolkneradio.com
SWEET MARMALADE: What else did I miss?!
I don't know what you've been up to but I feel like we need to make-up and get reacquainted. Also:. What's your reaction to Norfolk's Riverfront Project?. More personnel changes coming to 106 KIX? (AGAIN?!) Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Police searching for missing teens
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
Four dead after two houses are BLOWN UP in the middle of the night in Laurel, Nebraska
Four people have been killed in a fire at two properties, with Nebraska State Patrol launching a man hunt for a possible assailant. Two homes on Elm Street in Cedar County, Laurel, were set alight just two blocks apart in the 3am attack which left several dead. Witnesses reportedly claimed...
Comments / 0