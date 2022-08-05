ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Charges, bond set for man suspected in Laurel deaths

Bond has been set for a Laurel man accused of killing four people last Thursday. Cedar County District Judge Douglas Luebe set Jason Jones’ bond at $5 million Monday morning after he considered Jones an “extreme danger to public safety.”. Jones is accused of killing Michele Ebeling, 55,...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody from stand-off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. NPD said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 7:28 a.m. on a call for reported shots fired. Officers said they arrived and determined that several firearm shots were aimed at...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff

NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT FACES TEN FELONY COUNTS

AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY CHARGES HIM WITH TEN FELONY COUNTS. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.
LAUREL, NE
waynedailynews.com

Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides

UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
LAUREL, NE
KETV.com

Evidence at 2 crime scenes led investigators to man arrested for 4 homicides in Laurel, Nebraska

LAUREL, Neb. — Investigators said a string of physical evidence at two crime scenes led them to the man suspected ofkilling four people Thursday in Laurel, Nebraska. Court documents reveal how Nebraska law enforcement compiled evidence against the 42-year-old Jason Jones, who was found by a state patrol SWAT team badly burned in his home across the street from one of the murder scenes.
LAUREL, NE
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Robert Warner, 29, of Fremont, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. Craig Griffin, 52,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large

LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
LAUREL, NE
kscj.com

DAKOTA CITY WOMAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 8 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON. 38-YEAR-OLD ERIKA ROJAS PLED GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH. ROJAS ADMITTED TO BEING PART OF A DRUG RING SELLING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA. SHE AND HER CO-DEFENDANTS RECEIVED METH...
DAKOTA CITY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

SWEET MARMALADE: What else did I miss?!

I don't know what you've been up to but I feel like we need to make-up and get reacquainted. Also:. What's your reaction to Norfolk's Riverfront Project?. More personnel changes coming to 106 KIX? (AGAIN?!) Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX.
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Police searching for missing teens

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
NORFOLK, NE

