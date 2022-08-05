Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall

Metro Creative

Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series.

The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall.

In addition to cars, the event will feature live music and a DJ, food trucks, a beer garden, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and more. Donations will also be collected in support of Jeannette-based Educated Athletes First, which works to improve the educational awareness and self-esteem of young student athletes through academic and athletic support.

The event will mark the third one held by the casino this summer.

The Pro “Bulls & Barrels” Rodeo and Concert kicked off the summer in June. The two-day event attracted more than 4,000 people to a makeshift rodeo that featured 40 bulls and 30 horses. The casino in July hosted its second annual craft beer, wine and music festival, featuring more than 60 craft beers.

Officials are still accepting entries for this month’s event, including cars, trucks and motorcycles. Vehicle registration is $10. Dash plaques will be given to the first 150 registered cars, as well as to the first 25 trucks and first 10 motorcycles. Participants have the chance to earn free play prizes for best in the show, best in each division, people’s choice and more.

Those interested can register online at pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com and by going to entertainment and event calendar.