Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission loans $45K for proposed Calamity Jane sculpture

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s debate team is being suspended as it gets more difficult to find competition. “Without much regional competition, you have to go further and further away, which takes a whole lot more time and a whole lot more money, and at this point, it seemed smarter to simply put the program aside for a while,” Amy Fuqua, the dean of liberal arts, told the Pioneer.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO