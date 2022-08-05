Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission loans $45K for proposed Calamity Jane sculpture

Read on www.bhpioneer.com
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders
STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
The city of Custer doesn't want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City says property owners must trim trees, bushes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Rapid City is reminding homeowners and property owners to trim or remove tree branches and bushes to avoid obstructing traffic signs at intersections and other areas. Trees and bushes in boulevards and on private property can cause safety hazards. Homeowners and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis is Rally ready
STURGIS — The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which kicked off Friday, is seen by some as a “return to normalcy” celebration. “Whatever that new normal is, we’re celebrating it,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
newscenter1.tv
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Turtle power!
STURGIS — Amid the craziness that has consumed Main Street in Sturgis for this year’s 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there exists a make-shift turtle sanctuary. Well, actually it’s one of those flimsy plastic kiddie pools filled with a little water, a few rocks and some branches with vibrant green leaves. Its inhabitant is Krush – a pint-sized turtle who wandered into the yard adjacent Paws on Main earlier this week.
newscenter1.tv
“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
newscenter1.tv
SWEET EXPANSION: Wyatt’s Lemonade hopes growth leads to bigger donation
STURGIS, S.D. — You might know him as the Sturgis Lemonade Kid, and no, that’s not a tribute to an old Wild West Icon. It’s the story you might recall of how Wyatt Dennis created a business thanks to a Facebook post. But as he’ll tell you, it wasn’t meant to start like this.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Carroll Tope, 85
Carroll Tope, 85, of Belle Fourche, died July 30, 2022, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Black Hills Pioneer
No debate about it
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s debate team is being suspended as it gets more difficult to find competition. “Without much regional competition, you have to go further and further away, which takes a whole lot more time and a whole lot more money, and at this point, it seemed smarter to simply put the program aside for a while,” Amy Fuqua, the dean of liberal arts, told the Pioneer.
kbhbradio.com
Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker
BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ninth annual Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K run rekindles memories
STURGIS — The ninth annual Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K Memorial run and walk was held on July with 50 runners and walkers, rekindling memories of Delzer on the Fort Meade cross country trail, near Sturgis. “It was an exciting day, a lot of people turned out, a lot of...
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
sdstandardnow.com
Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.
I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
newscenter1.tv
Ives Brothers continue to shine at Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. — Kyle and Cody Ives are keeping a tradition alive with a name that’s a little daunting. While you’re out and about exploring what’s at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or the Buffalo Chip throughout the next two weeks, look for the “Wall of Death” and you’ll find the Ives Brothers there.
