The best I can recollect, my Daddy first started teaching me to fish when I was three years old. He took a tiny toy fishing pole and strung it with actual line. Then Dad caught a bucket of pan fish up the river and dumped them in the creek that ran through our property. He stood beside me and explained all about casting and reeling. All I knew was how exciting it was when I finally got a tiny red eye into the bank. My Mom always said a smile broke out that went ear to ear. That experience started...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO