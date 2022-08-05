ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jock Landale Excited for 'Championship Level Basketball' With Suns

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

During an interview with Suns.com, Landale says he is excited to join a highly competitive roster.

Talk around the Phoenix Suns and their center position filled headlines around this offseason.

Deandre Ayton was the hottest name in free agency, and the Suns didn't know the ultimate destinations for big men such as JaVale McGee, Bismack Biyombo or Frank Kaminsky.

Ayton and Biyombo would return to Phoenix, while the rest have found new homes.

Yet the Suns did help reinforce the position by acquiring center Jock Landale, who was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks in the Dejounte Murray trade before eventually being dealt to Phoenix for cash considerations.

In his first taste of NBA action last season, Landale played in 54 games for the Spurs after spending his first few years of professional basketball overseas.

Landale, set to turn 27-years-old in October, says he's excited to join a roster that again should fight for a title. He's compared himself to Kevin Love in terms of his play style.

“They’re building toward something special and I’m really excited to be part of that,” he told NBL radio last month (h/t Suns.com ). “You can feel that buzz throughout the organization from the guys I’ve spoken to – that's what’s on their minds.

“The big thing for me was I wanna get back to championship-level basketball, and I want to play to win."

IThe Suns have seen great success as part of a collective effort. Yet many will attribute Phoenix's success with Devin Booker, who has climbed his way to the top of the NBA totem pole and has no plans on looking back.

“When you first see this guy from afar, you’re kind of taken aback at his competitiveness. He’s an extraordinary player. You see it on a different scale in the NBA. He’s everything the organization makes him out to be … You wanna surround yourself with winners. It starts at the top with Chris Paul and Devin Booker," said Landale.

“That’s what's great about the Suns was these guys play such a winning level of basketball all around the court. Not just three guys … it’s a lot of them.”

We didn't see much from Landale in his 10.9 minutes averaged per night. 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds isn't shabby in that time, either.

Landale will take some time getting used to his new home, both on and off the court.

“All I know is it’s hot as balls out there,” Landale said. “It’s an insanely nice city. I’ve already got all my Aussie mates set to visit.”

Phoenix, AZ
