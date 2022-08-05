Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
Sioux City Journal
Wind turbine opponents, advocates present arguments to Woodbury County Supervisors
SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of wind turbine opponents, and a much smaller number of wind turbine advocates, packed the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening for a hearing on the county's commercial wind farm setback distances. The supervisors are considering amending a wind energy ordinance that would increase...
Sioux City Journal
State panel hears Sioux City plans for Gordon Drive viaduct, PlyWood Trail
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Public Works Director Dave Carney told the Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, during a public input meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center, that the replacement of the deteriorating Gordon Drive viaduct is "critical" for the community and the region. The commission travels to different...
Sioux City Journal
Council awards $2.3 million contract for Pierce Street water main replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council awarded a $2.3 million contract to an engineering company Monday for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement. The council's vote was 4 to 0 in favor of giving the project to Sioux City Engineering Co. Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr was absent from the meeting.
Sioux City Journal
Flux Dance Company to hold open house Thursday in former Lincoln Elementary school
A former elementary school in a residential area of Sioux City has been reborn as a performance arts center. Flux Dance Company acquired the old Lincoln Elementary school building at 117 Midvale Ave. The building, which dates to the 1950s, has been named Jensen Performing Art Center in honor of Flux Dance Company's artistic director Jessica (Jensen) McCully and her family.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Preserve landowner rights in Woodbury County
In today’s technology-driven world, energy usage will continue to grow. Iowa leaders had the great foresight in the '80s to diversify our energy portfolio in a way that has also benefitted our rural communities and our state’s residents, and we must continue to invest in our future. Perhaps most important to a family farmer like me, renewable energy provides an opportunity for the next generation and helps bring our kids back home to the family farm.
Sioux City Journal
Whiting under water boiling advisory
WHITING, Iowa -- Whiting residents are being advised to boil water used for drinking or cooking until late Thursday morning. A water main break Tuesday afternoon led to the advisory. The break has been repaired and water service restored, but the city is awaiting water test results from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to confirm the water is safe for consumption. The boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.
Laurel family of three’s memorial services set
A memorial service has been set for the family of three that were killed in Laurel, Nebraska last week.
Sioux City Journal
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
waynedailynews.com
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Passenger Dies After Accident In Side-By-Side UTV Owned By Orange City Man
Spirit Lake, Iowa– One teen was killed and one was injured after a side-by-side UTV accident near Spirit Lake on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger 800 side-by-side, owned by Scott Groeneweg of Orange City, southbound on Basswood Lane in East Oaks North (that’s between Camp Foster and The Narrows on the east side of East Lake Okoboji), or about 3.3 miles up into East Lake from the East/West crossover.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Carmelo Valdez Romero, 35, was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Trial evidence showed that on March...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: What's wrong with this picture?
I was just at my local pharmacy and saw a sign saying if I gave a fake note to get three different cold medications I could be fined up to $250,000. Due to the current administration's open border policies the Mexican drug cartels have been allowed to bring in China made fentanyl easily resulting in over 100,000 American deaths last year. What's wrong with this picture? --Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa.
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
Sioux City man arrested for assaulting a woman after smashing her windows
A Sioux City man was arrested after assaulting a woman and causing damage to her car.
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT & BRIEF STANDOFF
A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY IN MORNINGSIDE. 24-YEAR-OLD DALTON KEELER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 9 :15 P.M.WHEN AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF A VEHICLE THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING WITH IMPROPER TAILIGHTS AND A DEFECTIVE EXHAUST NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. MARY’S.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Explorers open short home stand with win over Kansas City
SIOUX CITY — Even though it’s a short trip home, the Sioux City Explorers on Monday started it off with an 8-4 win over the Kansas City Monarchs at Lewis and Clark Park. It’s the fourth straight win for the Explorers, who passed the Lincoln Saltdogs in the West Division standings.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
