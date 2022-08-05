ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the weekend of August 5, a new king and queen will be crowned for the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.

The event kicked off on Friday and will continue through Saturday, August 6. On Friday, the best chefs around the country attended an opening reception where they drew their cooking orders. On Saturday, the competition will heat up and the cooking will begin following a second-line parade of chefs and opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m.

Here is the list of competing chefs:

  • Chef Amara Enciso
  • Chef Jeffery Compton
  • Chef Nick Farrer
  • Chef Miles Angelo
  • Chef Al Massa
  • Chef Amanda Cusey
  • Chef Erin Miller
  • Chef Eric LeBlanc
  • Chef Dila Maloney
  • Chef Cooper Miller
  • Chef Christian Gill
  • Chef Mandisa Horn
  • Chef Jesse Cavazos

