Brittney Griner's sentence 'compounds' injustices of her situation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says

By Isabel Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
bigdaddy296
3d ago

What "injustices"? She took illegal drugs into Russia, got caught, confessed, and had her trial. Please explain how this is an injustice?

Diane Royster
3d ago

The bottom line is, it doesn't make any difference who you are, if you do the crime then you have to take the punishment. Even children knows right from wrong.

Tom Overstreet
3d ago

If this poor little guy black girl is being illegally detained in Russia for possession of an illegal substance, then what's to be said for the more than 400,000 people currently held in the United States of American jails for the exact same thing? Is there a possible double standard here ????????

Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
