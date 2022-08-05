Powell's favorite jobs chart won't be updated on Friday: Morning Brief

Allbirds has announced measures to alleviate headwinds in the current macroeconomic environment after reporting results for its second quarter. The footwear maker on Monday said it has implemented “Simplification Initiatives” to cut costs and generate revenue. These measures include “dramatically” slowing the pace of corporate new hires and replacements for employees who left as well as reducing its global corporate workforce by 8%, which the company carried out via layoffs last month.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO