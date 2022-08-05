Powell's favorite jobs chart won't be updated on Friday: Morning Brief

Read on www.aol.com
Related
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
AOL Corp
Axios To Sell To Cox Enterprises In Deal Valued At $525 Million
Axios, the digital media startup covering politics, technology and media, has agreed to be purchased by Cox Enterprises, the communications, automotive and media company. The value of the deal for Axios Media was $525 million, according to a source familiar with the transaction and other reports. Cox Enterprises bought a stake in Axios last year.
AOL Corp
How top-selling electric vehicles will be affected by new tax credit
In a big win for Democrats, Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act brings the bill to the House, where the bill is expected to pass. If all goes as planned, the legislation could be in front of President Biden to sign in as little as a couple weeks. For...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boost Mobile returns as Boost Infinite and it might make your phone plan cheaper
The new Boost Mobile network, called Boost Infinite, will be launching this fall and a source inside the company tells us to expect pricing that is “materially less than the Big 3,” indicating the new network will try to undercut Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The company had no...
AOL Corp
Allbirds Shares Fall After It Outlines Cost Cutting Measures Including Layoffs and Reducing Office Space
Allbirds has announced measures to alleviate headwinds in the current macroeconomic environment after reporting results for its second quarter. The footwear maker on Monday said it has implemented “Simplification Initiatives” to cut costs and generate revenue. These measures include “dramatically” slowing the pace of corporate new hires and replacements for employees who left as well as reducing its global corporate workforce by 8%, which the company carried out via layoffs last month.
AOL Corp
Sour views on economy keep Biden approval on issues down: POLL
With the midterm elections three months away, Americans maintain a sour view on the state of the economy and are pessimistic about its future course, with President Joe Biden’s approval rating across a range of issue areas continuing to suffer, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. More than...
Comments / 0