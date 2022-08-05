Growth & change: A closer look at the newly-elected Hamilton County School Board

Read on chattanoogacw.com
WDEF
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
WDEF
County Commission Newcomers Talk Post-Election Priorities
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Beginning September first, the Hamilton County Commission will add two new seats to represent recently added districts 10 and 11. Thursday’s election decided who will occupy seats, and a familiar face will be returning to represent District 11 — Joe Graham. Several years ago,...
mcnewstn.com
County Executive Branch to Remain Familiar for Four Years; Legislative Branch to See Changes
Publishers Note: All results mentioned in this article or the graphics within are Unofficial Results that do not include provisional ballots and therefore have not been certified by the local Election Commission nor the State of Tennessee. Marion County, Tenn. – Marion County residents appear to be largely content with...
chattanoogacw.com
Results mean runoff for Chattanooga's District 8 City Council seat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Voters in one city council district in Chattanooga aren't finished casting their ballots. The results in District 8 in Thursday's election were such that a runoff is required. Voters will choose between Marie Mott and Marvene Noel on September 15th. That's because Mott got the most...
newstalk941.com
DeKalb, Warren Will See New Leadership After Thursday Election
Several Upper Cumberland Counties will see new leadership following Thursday’s election. Matt Adcock will serve as DeKalb County’s new County Mayor. He defeated challenger Mike Foster. Adcock said he calls the experience humbling. “I really think DeKalb County has some life-changing things here for our citizens, great opportunities...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Bush New Counsel for HCSO
Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announces attorney Brian Bush to serve on his Executive Staff as General Counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The General Counsel serves as the primary legal representative for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and provides assistance with a variety of legal matters including contractual agreements, MOU’s, subpoenas, human resources related issues, legal training for both new cadets and annual in-service training, and is responsible for the open records process. General Counsel also serves as liaison between the HCSO, the District Attorney’s Office, the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office, and the Hamilton County Judiciary.
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett Announces New Chief of Staff
On Monday, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced Ron Bernard as the new Chief of Staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Chief of Staff Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s administration such as Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Maintenance, and FUSE.
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 8th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tennesseans are mourning the loss of Larry Wallace, known as Tennessee’s “top cop.”. Wallace died at his home Saturday in Athens after battling lung cancer and Parkinson’s. He is a...
Coffee County Contested Election Results (Unofficial)
Chad Partin 5,252 Brandon Tomberlin 2,199 Danny Ferrell 1,183. Teressa McFadden 5,537 Melissa Northcott Anderson 3,010. Terry Hershman 632 Dennis Hunt 589 Bobby Bryan 427. Tina Reed 310 Jackie Duncan 210 Rosemary Crabtree 204. County Commission Mega District 8 Top 2 Win. Tim Stubblefield 973 Dwight Miller 747 Marian Galbraith...
WDEF
Back To School Bashes help thousands of families across Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the final weekend before school starts in Tennessee. Several groups, including the Hamilton County School District, wanted to get students and parents ready for what’s to come next Wednesday. The district held its Back To School Bash at the First Horizon Pavilion this...
WTVCFOX
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
WDEF
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
leeuniversity.edu
Summer Honors Welcomes 180 Students
Lee University’s 37th annual Summer Honors program recently hosted 180 incoming freshmen and rising high school seniors from around the country for a two-week experience. This spiritual, interactive, and academic event prepares them for the academic and social opportunities of college. This year’s theme was “Alive,” and students were...
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
