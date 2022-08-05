Growth & change: A closer look at the newly-elected Hamilton County School Board

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announces attorney Brian Bush to serve on his Executive Staff as General Counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The General Counsel serves as the primary legal representative for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and provides assistance with a variety of legal matters including contractual agreements, MOU’s, subpoenas, human resources related issues, legal training for both new cadets and annual in-service training, and is responsible for the open records process. General Counsel also serves as liaison between the HCSO, the District Attorney’s Office, the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office, and the Hamilton County Judiciary.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO