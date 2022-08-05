NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Read on cbs6albany.com
Thursday's High Heat and Storms - The Unique Factors Pushing This Summer's Temperatures Up
August 4, 2022 was the hottest day of the year to date with a record setting high temperature of 99 degrees established at 2:46pm in the afternoon at Albany. 100 degrees was legitimately within reach and likely would have occurred had convective development held off for an extra hour allowing for further heating. But storms fired up during the mid to late afternoon throughout the Capital Region which threw a cap on the high temperatures and in fact caused temperatures to quickly drop from the mid to upper 90s to the mid 70s in a matter of an hour in the spots that were hit. The last time the temperature reached 100 degrees at Albany was on September 3, 1953, to date.
Farmers urge state not to change overtime threshold for farm workers
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Next month, the New York State Farm Laborers Wage Board will recommend state leaders to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers across the state. Back in January, the board voted to gradually lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40...
Annual ride benefits PTSD and service dog awareness
BRUNSWICK, NY (WRGB) — The second annual PTSD & Service Dog Awareness motorcycle ride took place in Troy Saturday morning!. Kicking off at the Brunswick Harley Davidson, participants were able to support local veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD by training rescue dogs to become service dogs. Some...
Body of Colorado man pulled from a Warren County lake
CHESTER, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office say dive teams recovered the body of a Colorado man from a lake in the Town of Chester. According to investigators, deputies were called to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake for a report of a swimmer that disappeared under the water.
Another day of intense humidity, possible thunderstorms later in the evening
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Our heat wave will continue today with temperatures in the 90s for a sixth day in a row and heat indices in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Sun will mix with clouds through the day and those clouds will build into the afternoon when a shower or storm could pop up.
Oswego County couple arrested after NYS Police find dogs injured by porcupine quills
PARISH, N.Y. — A couple from Oswego County is facing animal cruelty charges after New York State Police say they found several dogs with porcupine quills covering parts of their bodies, including two Yellow Labs that showed signs of emaciation. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christina LaValley and 42-year-old John Paul...
Arrest made after assault investigation at horseback riding business, say State Police
PITTSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say an arrest was made after reports of an assault at a horseback riding business in Pittstown. Back on August 5th, State Police received a report of an assault at One Trick Pony Rides in Pittstown the day before. State Police say that...
