ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Supreme Court ruling against EPA hurts, may not hobble clean air in Arizona

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on gilaherald.com

Comments / 3

Robert Fly
3d ago

So the alternative is to destroy our beautiful Desert by bulldozing it and covering it over with solar panels. Our mountain vistas no longer visible because of hundreds of windmills.And they will call it progress.

Reply
3
Related
Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson blasts 'fraud' Kari Lake ahead of primary: 'An opportunist'

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson criticized her opponent, Kari Lake, ahead of Tuesday's election, referring to her as a "fraud," a "fake," and a "fabulous actress" for her shift from being an anti-Trump Republican to singing the former president's praises as she seeks to win the party's nomination for governor.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Greenhouse Gas#Green Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#The Supreme Court#Srp#Ngs
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy