Effective: 2022-08-06 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama South central Houston County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Graceville, Taylor, Slocomb, Malone, Malvern, Rehobeth, Greenwood, Madrid, Campbellton, Memphis, Grangeburg, Garretts Crossroads, Tendil Crossing, Southern Junction, Merritts Crossroads, Keytons, Light, Cobb Crossroads and Jacobs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO