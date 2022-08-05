Lourdes state champ Lee to continue competitive nature at Nebraska

Read on www.kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Cornhuskers' Schedule
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are about to embark on year five under head coach Scott Frost, and once again the Huskers are looking to clear the final hurdles to a return to the postseason bowl fun. Nebraska has gone an unfathomable five consecutive seasons without playing in a postseason bowl game, and Nebraska fans are thirsty for some postseason fun. Could this be the year Nebraska returns to the bowl season?
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds former FSU/UCF DB Moore
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has added former Central Florida defensive back Brandon Moore to its roster. Moore comes to Lincoln after stints in Central Florida (2017 to 2020) and Florida State (2021). Moore appeared in 26 games for the Golden Knights with two interceptions, 77 tackles and one forced fumble.
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
Corn Nation
Three Things We Think We Know — and One We Don’t from Nebraska’s Fall Camp
Well well well. Another fall camp and as reports come out then we try and figure out what to expect for this upcoming season. Here are three things I think we know, and one thing that we don’t. Three Things We Think We Know. 1. Casey Thompson is the...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
waynedailynews.com
Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results
RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
KETV.com
Wayne's World: Omaha Central track coach wins 110m hurdles national championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships were held during the last week of July in Lexington. The annual event features some of the best track and field athletes in the country, but they compete in various age categories. Matt Foster reports on the Omaha...
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
KETV.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
kmaland.com
Harold D. Smith, 89 of Omaha, Nebraska
Location:Irvington Volunteer Fire Station; 9111 Fremont Street; Omaha, Nebraska.
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
kmaland.com
Larry Kruse, 82 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
kmaland.com
David C. Pazderka, 65 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. Visitation End:12:00 p.m.
York News-Times
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
