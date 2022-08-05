Lourdes state champ Lee to continue competitive nature at Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are about to embark on year five under head coach Scott Frost, and once again the Huskers are looking to clear the final hurdles to a return to the postseason bowl fun. Nebraska has gone an unfathomable five consecutive seasons without playing in a postseason bowl game, and Nebraska fans are thirsty for some postseason fun. Could this be the year Nebraska returns to the bowl season?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO