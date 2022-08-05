ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lourdes state champ Lee to continue competitive nature at Nebraska

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away

(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Cornhuskers' Schedule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are about to embark on year five under head coach Scott Frost, and once again the Huskers are looking to clear the final hurdles to a return to the postseason bowl fun. Nebraska has gone an unfathomable five consecutive seasons without playing in a postseason bowl game, and Nebraska fans are thirsty for some postseason fun. Could this be the year Nebraska returns to the bowl season?
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds former FSU/UCF DB Moore

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has added former Central Florida defensive back Brandon Moore to its roster. Moore comes to Lincoln after stints in Central Florida (2017 to 2020) and Florida State (2021). Moore appeared in 26 games for the Golden Knights with two interceptions, 77 tackles and one forced fumble.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Nebraska City, NE
waynedailynews.com

Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results

RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lourdes Central Catholic#Huskers
doniphanherald.com

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Larry Kruse, 82 of Glenwood, Iowa

Location:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
GLENWOOD, IA
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha

Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy