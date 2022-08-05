Brooklyn McDonald’s Worker Shot In Dispute Over Cold Fries Has Died

Read on www.bet.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
Jewish Man Attacked on E Train at Queens Plaza in What Cops Believe Was a Hate Crime
The police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a Hasidic Jewish man in the face while uttering anti-Semitic remarks on an E train at Queens Plaza late last month—in what cops are investigating as a hate crime. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was punched without provocation while...
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
Asian man injured in bias attack on the Lower East Side: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Asian man suffered a fractured nose and a chipped tooth in a bias attack last month on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. The 30-year-old victim was walking near Stanton and Ludlow streets on July 21 at around 1:40 a.m. when he was assaulted in an unprovoked […]
NBC New York
Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy
The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.
Herald Community Newspapers
Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend
A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator inside of the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station when someone stabbed him in the back with an unknown object around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He was […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said....
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
howafrica.com
UPDATE: McDonald’s Worker Shot Over Cold Fries Has Died And The Case Is Now Deemed A Homicide
The Brooklyn McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck during a quarrel over cold fries has died, cops announced Friday, August 5. Matthew Webb, 23, “succumbed to his injuries” after he was shot Monday, August 1, outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant fast-food restaurant where he worked, the NYPD said.
Man, woman die after fall from Bronx building, police say
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died after falling from a six-story building in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said. A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unconscious and unresponsive in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South in Morris Park at around 9:17 a.m., police […]
Cops open fire on gunmen who shoot up Queens house party, NYPD says
Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said. The detectives, members of the Queens Violent Crime Squad were in plain clothes monitoring a house party ...
New images show Columbia grad student before attack
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student. They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a 6-year-old girl before the group stole her scooter in Brooklyn late last month, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street around 6 p.m. on July 28 when the three boys approached […]
Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Driver Had Hundreds Of Black Market Pills For Sale In Secret Compartment
A Bronx driver was caught with hundreds of prescription pills packaged for sale when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker, was seized following the stop in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Members of his Narcotic Task...
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
