Brittney Griner’s 9-year sentence draws brutally honest take from Skylar Diggins-Smith

By Joey Mistretta
 3 days ago
cl
3d ago

The stupidity runs deep!! She said this criminal is not like some other Jane on the streets. That right there says everything you need to know. Only the rich and famous ones should have a free pass …. Everyone else who cares🤣 well everyone else is saying that same thing about her.. who cares🤣

Reply(90)
1053
white lives matter
3d ago

I don't understand Brittany griner hates America so she should be happy with her country of Russia....Paul Whelan is a marine he loves are country bring him home first Brittney griner can stay there..

Reply(50)
711
SANDY
3d ago

Bottom line. She should of used her head and not taken drugs into another country. The United States didn’t sentence her to 9 years Russia did. It’s their laws she is dealing with.

Reply(26)
542
