Brittney Griner’s 9-year sentence draws brutally honest take from Skylar Diggins-Smith

It has been nothing short of a total catastrophe in Brooklyn. Despite not having any deals triggered yet, many fans already kind of assume that neither Kyrie Irving nor Kevin Durant will play for the Nets for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Keep in mind that KD has asked for a move and negotiations have continued on Irving. Even while things have settled down on these fronts, it’s difficult to rule out a Brooklyn shake-up later this summer or before 2023’s trade deadline.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO