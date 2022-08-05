ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets Twitter posts hint at Kyrie Irving sticking around for 2022-23 season

By Joey Mistretta
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater

Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the  average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall […] The post Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum

The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"

The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

‘This generation is some goons!’: Kendrick Perkins blasts Kevin Durant for Nets trade ultimatum

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins couldn’t believe the alleged trade ultimatum Kevin Durant gave the Brooklyn Nets. In case you missed it, it was revealed on Monday that Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai and asked to choose whether to trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, Durant informed Tsai that “he does not have faith in the Nets’ direction.”
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The More Than A Run
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ bonkers private message to Kevin Durant trade suitors

An absolute bombshell dropped on Monday as Shams reported that Kevin Durant met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend and essentially said to either fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks or trade him. There are still three teams in particular who are in on the KD trade talks, with the Celtics, Raptors, and Heat all interested.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Heat’s outlook on Bam Adebayo trade to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, revealed

The Miami Heat are still trying to do what they can to bring Donovan Mitchell to South Beach. At this point, however, it is clear that Pat Riley and his front office are not willing to give up the whole farm in order to land the All-Star guard. According to NBA insider Michae Scotto, the […] The post RUMOR: Heat’s outlook on Bam Adebayo trade to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Phil Handy Compares Kyrie Irving To Kobe Bryant

The NBA offseason slowed down to a halt when Kevin Durant asked out from the Brooklyn Nets, forcing teams to evaluate trade packages that have impacted other free agents and trade targets. The Los Angeles Lakers have been chasing after Kyrie Irving in a potential Russell Westbrook swap, but so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How Durant's new reported trade demand from Nets impacts Celtics

Kevin Durant reportedly met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai last week. That meeting apparently did not go well for Tsai and the Nets. Durant reiterated his trade request and told Tsai the team needs to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy