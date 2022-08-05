Read on spectrumnews1.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Teen arrested after abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash
A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.
WISN
One killed in Milwaukee shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Fifth and Vienna streets. Police said the 32-year-old victim died at the hospital. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
Man killed, woman injured in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman is injured after a shooting in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of N Kedzie Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Police said a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were walking when two men approached them and fired shots, then fled […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
WISN
Deputies investigate shooting on I-94
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigated a freeway shooting Sunday night on Interstate 94. One driver had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th Street off ramp. The freeway was closed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
MPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash near 8th and Greenfield
Officers were injured Saturday when a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee. Police saw a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop near 8th and Arthur.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Townsend
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot and wounded near Holton and Townsend early Sunday, Aug. 7. Police said shots were fired around 5 a.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
wlip.com
Band Members Trapped on Fire Truck
A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of it. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told the group were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Crystal Lake. The passengers could not get the driver’s attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department while waiting for alternate transportation. The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
wtmj.com
Person shot, wounded, on I94 leads to full freeway closure Sunday night
MILWAUKEE- A shooting from one vehicle to another lead to a full closure of eastbound 94 for several hours Sunday night. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded when shots were fired into their vehicle near the 25th Street exit ramp around 7:30 Sunday night. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WISN
Two teens arrested for shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Lamarion Blair, 19, and a 16-year-old-male were arrested Thursday for the shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral June 2. Both face 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with the possibility of more charges. The two teens allegedly shot two...
