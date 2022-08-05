Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella

Read on www.wamc.org
Pittsfield police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union. Police said the suspect was unarmed.
Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
DA: Officer Defended Himself In Fatal Shooting
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has determined that a police officer fatally shooting a suspect in Pittsfield was an act of self defense when all other options were exhausted. Miguel Estrella was killed in March after he charged at officer Nicholas Sondrini with a knife, forcing Sondrini to shoot him.
Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield
*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday
The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured
Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes.
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
Alleged Springfield drug traffickers found ‘not dangerous,’ judge sets bail
SPRINGFIELD - A judge denied prosecutors’ request to find a pair of alleged drug traffickers “dangerous” one week after a raid in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood by a State Police task force. Instead, District Court Judge Robert T. Santaniello set bail for Ernest Fickling at...
Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say
A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
Driver leaves after crashing on Alden Street in Springfield
A portion of Alden Street was closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.
Man hospitalized in critical condition, roommate accused of stabbing him
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 49-year-old Albany man, accused of stabbing his roommate, leaving him in critical condition. Police say officers responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road for a report of a stabbing. There, according to police, officers located a 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen.
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
Albany man accused of stabbing his roommate
An Albany man was jailed on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation on Second Avenue.
DA Finds Officer Acted Lawfully in Shooting Miguel Estrella
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County District Attorney’s investigation of Miguel Estrella’s death by police in March cleared Pittsfield Police officer Nicholas Sondrini of criminal charges, stating that he used lawful force with his firearm in self-defense. Additionally, it stated that both Sondrini and Officer Christopher Coffey’s taser...
Springfield man arrested for illegal firearm, drugs seized in fanny pack
A man from Springfield was arrested Thursday following an illegal firearms and drugs investigation by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU).
DA investigation finds Miguel Estrella shooting was self-defense
Following a months-long investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office determined the shooting was an act of self-defense. Estrella, who was 22-years-old, was shot and killed on the night of March 25th.
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Homicide victim named as suspect in Bennington kidnapping, assault case
Police say the man killed in a Bennington homicide was a suspect in a kidnapping and assault. Patrick Mullinnex, 38, was killed this week. He is one of four suspects in a kidnapping and assault. That’s according to Vermont State Police. Three other people have been arrested in that...
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
