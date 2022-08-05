You Can Own 2nd Closest Business to Acadia National Park for Just Under $5 Million [PHOTOS]

Read on wdea.am
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park
People are funny! Over a million visitors come to Acadia National Park every year, but it's not for everyone. Check out these terrible reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park!. Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park. Despite the incredible beauty of Acadia National Park...
Ellsworth’s Knowlton Park Splash Pad Temporarily Closed on Monday August 8th
The City of Ellsworth announced that the Knowlton Park Splash Pad would be temporarily closed on Monday, August 8th for a thorough cleaning. After record breaking temperatures and intense usage thanks to the heat wave, it's a good opportunity for City staff to give the splash pad a thorough cleaning to keep everyone safe for the rest of the summer.
Bar Harbor Town Council to Discuss Alternate Cruise Ship Plan at August 16th Meeting
On Tuesday, August 16th, the Bar Harbor Town Council will discuss a proposed cruise visitation management plan that has been negotiated between a working group led by the Town Manager and the cruise industry. The council may vote to adopt the plan at this meeting. The proposal includes the following:
Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?
As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts
Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
I Just Found My New Favorite Campground in Maine
Having grown up in Maine, I am a sucker for camping. My standards are low and I’m content with a fire, tent, and sleeping bag to meet my needs. I’ve never been picky about the site and am happy just to be outdoors and smell the fire. For...
Water Main Break Results in Boil Water Order for Certain Ellsworth Streets
A major water main break in Ellsworth has been repaired on Friday morning, August 5th, but there is now a boil water order in effect for certain Ellsworth Streets. Until further notice, residents of Hillside Drive, Westwood Drive, Laurel Street, Edaco Court, Surry Road (between Laurel St. & Edaco Ct.) and Mountain View Drive should boil all water before consuming or cooking with it.
wabi.tv
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday. Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lincoln County:. Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144...
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
WPFO
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
41 Maine Tattoos To Inspire You For Your Next Piece
Tattoos are a lifetime commitment. For many each piece holds a ton of meaning, for others, they're just fun!. Mainers in general are proud of where they came from so what better way to display that pride than with some Maine-inspired ink?. Check out these pieces done by tattoo artists...
wgan.com
Maine State Treasurer announces record year for unclaimed property
The Maine State Treasury is sitting on more than $291 million, and some of it might belong to you. State Treasurer Henry Beck has announced a record year for unclaimed property. That refers to money and other financial assets considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be found after a period of inactivity.
penbaypilot.com
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
wabi.tv
Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Maine is waiting to be collected
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Millions in unclaimed property is waiting for its owner. In Maine, 2022 marks a record year for unclaimed property, the state’s treasurer Henry E. M. Beck announced. The Office of the State Treasurer describes unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets...
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
