BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Before school starts Aug. 10, a church in Bradenton is making sure young students are prepared not just with supplies, but with spiritual guidance. Trinity United Methodist Church hosted its “Blessing of the Backpacks” ceremony Sunday morning, gathering a dozen students and their families to give them a boost ahead of the big return to the classroom. Members of the church prayed over the kids to show them Jesus Christ is with them as they face a new year full of new challenges.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO