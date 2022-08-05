ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway

Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
School Board races in Hernando have incumbents on the hot seat

School board incumbents have been sweating across the country, the state and the county as angry and engaged parents turn to challengers and seem to want an end to the status quo. Hernando County’s school board has been the scene of heated rhetoric. Board members have been told that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Pasco County Animal Services closed Aug. 15-17

LAND O’ LAKES -- Pasco County Animal Services offices will be closed to the public Monday, Aug. 15, through Wednesday, Aug. 17. PCAS team members will be training on a new pet management software to better serve our customers. Offices will re-open for regular business hours on Thursday, Aug....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Overcrowding at the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center continues

TAMPA — It’s common for populations to increase during the summer months at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, but this year has been anything but standard. Despite operating multiple successful adoption events, the shelter at 440 N. Falkenburg Road remains well beyond capacity for keeping its cats and dogs, said volunteer shelter coordinator Chelsea Waldeck. During a two-day event in late July the shelter took part in the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend and placed more than 230 animals.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
School Board approves $478.7 million budget for 2022-23

BROOKSVILLE – David Bond had a simple request for the School Board: preserve marching bands for his sons, including Zack, who also came to the meeting. The two braved a downpour to come to the July 26 budget meeting and hear about the district’s spending plan for the coming year.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Ribbon cutting to be held at Rogers Park

BROOKSVILLE – Join Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12, as they hold a ceremony to celebrate the new installed playground, seawall and seawall cap, and additional upgrades to Rogers Park. The ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by guest speakers County...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Trailer dumping to be denied at West Hernando Convenience Center

If you own a truck, you’re in luck. If you have a car and haul waste on a trailer to the West Hernando Convenience Center on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill, starting Aug. 8 you’ll be turned away and advised to make the nearly 50-mile roundtrip to the main landfill on U.S. 98 at the Citrus County line.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Before school starts Aug. 10, a church in Bradenton is making sure young students are prepared not just with supplies, but with spiritual guidance. Trinity United Methodist Church hosted its “Blessing of the Backpacks” ceremony Sunday morning, gathering a dozen students and their families to give them a boost ahead of the big return to the classroom. Members of the church prayed over the kids to show them Jesus Christ is with them as they face a new year full of new challenges.
BRADENTON, FL
Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

