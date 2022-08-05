Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

Read on www.thescore.com
Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead
NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker. Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock. We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family. "The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
BBC
Sam Brown death: Murder charge over fatal shooting at park party
A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering another man who was shot dead at a gathering of about 100 people in an east London park. Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, was injured at Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, in the early hours of the gathering on 24 July.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
Suspect in McDonald's Fries Shooting Confesses to Unsolved Murder: Police
Witnesses said the altercation allegedly began over cold french fries and ended with an employee being shot in the neck.
thesource.com
Mystikal Held In Louisiana Jail’s General Population Amid Rape Allegations
As previously reported, No Limit Records signee Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Louisiana for a number of serious alleged crimes, including rape, robbery and domestic abuse. Sources close to the story are now saying that after the 52-year-old was denied a conditional release by the judge, he was placed in general population among the other inmates despite his celebrity status.
Arrest made in fatal shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room, police say
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room Thursday night that left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said.
BET
Veteran Sentenced To 18 Months For Stealing $2.1M In Military Equipment From Texas Army Post
A federal judge sentenced an Army veteran to 18 months in prison on August 2 and ordered her to pay millions in restitution for the theft of $2.1 million in military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, pleaded guilty on April...
Essence
Federal Charges Issued To 4 Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death, 874 Days Later
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges against the current or former officers in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, who was killed in a botched raid. Four current and former Louisville police officers involved in the botched deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home were arrested...
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
Moment murderer tells police ‘killing people is not always a bad thing’
A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in a “cold-blooded” attack told police after his arrest that “killing people is not always a bad thing”.Jamie Crosbie, a 48-year-old described as “an extremely violent man who has no place in society”, was found guilty of murder on Thursday at Norwich Crown Court, after he became enraged by the sound of a revving motorbike engine and stabbed his neighbour 17 times.Police officers arrived at Primrose Crescent, in Thorpe St Andrew, on the evening of 14 April to a scene of “carnage”, with four people covered in blood and seriously injured...
Mystikal denied bond as details emerge in latest sexual-assault case
Rapper Mystikal was denied bond following allegations he beat, raped and robbed a woman in his home. Mystikal maintained his innocence, a report said.
BET
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
hotnewhiphop.com
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After Friend JayDaYoungan's Death
Just mere weeks ago, Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was tragically shot and killed outside of his Bogalusa home. Since then, fans and hip hop leaders alike have mourned the loss and lamented the violence that led to his untimely passing, which makes this recent news development all the more tragic. FG...
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said.At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle, remained at large hours after the shooting in Gardena, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.The guard is expected to survive, according to Gardena Police Lt. Chris Cuff. The other guard was not shot but was taken to the hospital for cuts sustained during the violence outside the Hustler Casino. The armored...
Nine-Year-Old Boy Playing With Gun Fatally Shoots Teen Girl: Police
The gun was registered to one of the boy's relatives, who works as a security guard, police said.
Woman Held Immigrants Hostage, Demanded Thousands for Release: Feds
Authorities began investigating the situation after a woman in California told law enforcement that her sister was being held for ransom in Texas.
BBC
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
Police shoot and injure four men who they say opened fire at crowded NYC house party
New York City Police detectives shot and injured four men they say opened fire at a party in Queens, where around 75 to 100 people were gathered.
NME
Lollapalooza security guard arrested, accused of faking mass shooting threat “to leave work early”
A security guard who worked at this year’s edition of Lollapalooza has been charged with making a false terrorist threat, after allegedly circulating an anonymous text messages which indicated a mass shooting was going to take place at the festival. 18-year-old Janya Williams is accused of sending her supervisor...
