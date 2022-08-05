El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school

Read on kfoxtv.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
El Paso Harmony Public Schools attempt to retain staff with pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
Segundo Barrio students receive school supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More backpacks, more school supplies!. The FBI El Paso Citizens Academy Alumni Association distributed backpacks, school supplies, and shoes to kids this weekend. The event distributed materials to 100 students from the Segundo Barrio area. The Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization...
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
Madagascar the Musical coming to El Paso next year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the Plaza Theatre stage in Madagascar The Musical!. The show will take place on June 20, 2023, at the Plaza Theatre. Pre-sales begin Thursday and regular begins on Friday...
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
Del Sol Medical Center utilizing new surgical equipment to reduce recovery time
Del Sol Medical Center announced on Monday the opening of the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso. The suite will provide minimally invasive robotic-assistance procedures using a Da Vinci surgical system, according to Del Sol Medical Center. "Prior years we had to make big incisions in the abdomen...
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
Prep1 hosts media day at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas — High school athletes are getting a chance to live out their dreams thanks to Prep1. Today at the El Paso County Coliseum, Prep1 hosted their media day for high school football, volleyball and cheer athletes. The event is a chance for athletes to get some...
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
Road closures happening the week of August 07th through August 13th
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect Closures. Monday, August 8, through Saturday, August 13, 2022. * These closures will be as needed and not expected to use each day. A single and double right lane closure, from the pedestrian bridge to the beginning of the truck lane and continuing to a single-lane closure to the barrier gate at E Access, will be in place.
