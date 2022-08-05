Kansas governor to stop in Emporia for ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour

Read on kvoe.com
Related
KVOE
Governor touts statewide economic plan during Prosperity on the Plains tour stop at Emporia’s Simmons plant
Simmons Pet Food’s recent expansion announcement in Emporia brought Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to town Monday as her Prosperity on the Plains tour continues. By early 2024, the Emporia plant could have six production lines cranking out over 85 million cases of wet pet food per year. Combining the expansions in Emporia for production and Edgerton for a distribution center, Simmons is investing $115 million in Kansas and bringing almost 180 new jobs to the state.
AOL Corp
‘Let us live our life.’ Why the Kansas abortion amendment failed in some rural counties
Meetings of the local Democratic Party in deeply Republican Osage County, a largely rural area where Donald Trump won 71% of the vote in 2020, typically draw about a dozen people. But when Democrats gathered in late June, less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
KVOE
Democrat Patrick Schmidt stops in Emporia during campaign for Second Congressional District
As most of the KVOE listening area joins the Second Congressional District next year, Democrat Patrick Schmidt is getting out and about to meet potential constituents. Schmidt is a former intelligence officer in the US Navy and is now in the Naval Reserve. He says watching his parents, both public school teachers, and serving in the military helped to shape his views.
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years
Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas treasurer candidates must decide on recount by Friday before all votes counted
The Republican primary for Kansas Treasurer remains razor tight, but candidates will have to decide whether or not to seek a recount before results are finalized in three of the state’s biggest counties. State Rep. Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican, is vying with state Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker...
Roll Call Online
What the national analysis of Kansas left out
ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
New look for visitors center at fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
RELATED PEOPLE
INSIGHT KANSAS: Kansas school districts feel staffing crisis
A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”. This small appreciation meant a lot to...
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present a history of […]
Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
KVOE
4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to consider magistrate judge options for Coffey County
As Lyon County works towards naming a new judge, Coffey County is doing likewise. The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will have a phone conference at 1:30 pm Tuesday to review nominations for a new magistrate judge position, created after action by the Kansas Legislature earlier this year. Nominees need...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
Another abortion clinic opens in Kansas
Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had been in the works but opened with little notice this summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
Comments / 13