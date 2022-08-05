ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Kansas governor to stop in Emporia for ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kvoe.com

Comments / 13

Related
KVOE

Governor touts statewide economic plan during Prosperity on the Plains tour stop at Emporia’s Simmons plant

Simmons Pet Food’s recent expansion announcement in Emporia brought Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to town Monday as her Prosperity on the Plains tour continues. By early 2024, the Emporia plant could have six production lines cranking out over 85 million cases of wet pet food per year. Combining the expansions in Emporia for production and Edgerton for a distribution center, Simmons is investing $115 million in Kansas and bringing almost 180 new jobs to the state.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Democrat Patrick Schmidt stops in Emporia during campaign for Second Congressional District

As most of the KVOE listening area joins the Second Congressional District next year, Democrat Patrick Schmidt is getting out and about to meet potential constituents. Schmidt is a former intelligence officer in the US Navy and is now in the Naval Reserve. He says watching his parents, both public school teachers, and serving in the military helped to shape his views.
EMPORIA, KS
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Emporia, KS
City
Plains, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
Wichita Eagle

NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years

Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
KANSAS STATE
Roll Call Online

What the national analysis of Kansas left out

ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

New look for visitors center at fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSNT News

Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?

EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present a history of […]
KSN News

Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor
KSN News

Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Four States Home Page

Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas

GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
KSNT News

What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy