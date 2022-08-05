ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Dillon State Park in Muskingum County to get an all-inclusive playground

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 3 days ago
Read on yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work. They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

State Route 800 Named in Honor of Road Worker

BARNESVILLE, Ohio- State Route 800 near Barnesville, has been renamed for a road worker that was killed in a highway work zone near Columbus. On September 30, 2017 a road worker, Steve Cook, was killed in a highway construction zone by a speeding drunk driver. The Ohio laborers union erected...
BARNESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Muskingum County, OH
Government
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero

William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests

PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Mid-East Career and Technology Center Hosted Grand Opening for New Training Facility

Zanesville, Ohio- The Mid East Career and Technology Center in Zanesville held a grand opening for their new Commercial Drivers License training facility on Friday. the new facility sits on more than 11 acres, the additional space will allow all aspects of CDL testing to be handled more efficiently,helping to eliminate a 3 to 4 month backlog for testing. The $1.2 mil facility will allow all training and testing to be done on the premises . According to State Representative, Adam Holmes this area has a distinct advantage for logistics supply and management. CDL driving is currently one of the most in demand professions in Ohio. To learn more about Mid-East Career and Technology Center and the classes that they offer check out their website at, mideastadulted.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program

MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County

In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
myfox28columbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
WOUB

An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
ATHENS, OH
Knox Pages

Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8

MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy