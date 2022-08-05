Dillon State Park in Muskingum County to get an all-inclusive playground

Read on yourradioplace.com
WOUB
Water is finally coming to homes in Vinton County’s Garrett Ridge area
MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) — After decades of waiting, some Vinton County residents are getting access to clean, reliable water. A $799,000 federal grant will help fund the engineering and construction of an extension of Jackson County Water Co.’s service lines into the Garrett Ridge area of Vinton County.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
WHIZ
MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work. They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.
Your Radio Place
State Route 800 Named in Honor of Road Worker
BARNESVILLE, Ohio- State Route 800 near Barnesville, has been renamed for a road worker that was killed in a highway work zone near Columbus. On September 30, 2017 a road worker, Steve Cook, was killed in a highway construction zone by a speeding drunk driver. The Ohio laborers union erected...
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero
William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests
PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
Your Radio Place
Mid-East Career and Technology Center Hosted Grand Opening for New Training Facility
Zanesville, Ohio- The Mid East Career and Technology Center in Zanesville held a grand opening for their new Commercial Drivers License training facility on Friday. the new facility sits on more than 11 acres, the additional space will allow all aspects of CDL testing to be handled more efficiently,helping to eliminate a 3 to 4 month backlog for testing. The $1.2 mil facility will allow all training and testing to be done on the premises . According to State Representative, Adam Holmes this area has a distinct advantage for logistics supply and management. CDL driving is currently one of the most in demand professions in Ohio. To learn more about Mid-East Career and Technology Center and the classes that they offer check out their website at, mideastadulted.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program
MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
WOUB
A $500,000 grant will help the Athens County Land Bank demolish dilapidated homes
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — In Athens County, there are a number of houses that are abandoned, filled with trash, and falling apart. Thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development, the Athens Land Bank will be demolishing up to eight of these homes. Athens County Treasurer...
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
myfox28columbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
WOUB
An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
Knox Pages
Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
