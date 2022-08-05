Dillon State Park in Muskingum County to get an all-inclusive playground

Zanesville, Ohio- The Mid East Career and Technology Center in Zanesville held a grand opening for their new Commercial Drivers License training facility on Friday. the new facility sits on more than 11 acres, the additional space will allow all aspects of CDL testing to be handled more efficiently,helping to eliminate a 3 to 4 month backlog for testing. The $1.2 mil facility will allow all training and testing to be done on the premises . According to State Representative, Adam Holmes this area has a distinct advantage for logistics supply and management. CDL driving is currently one of the most in demand professions in Ohio. To learn more about Mid-East Career and Technology Center and the classes that they offer check out their website at, mideastadulted.com.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO