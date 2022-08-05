ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 8

Alice Acosta Allen
3d ago

It’s been used for over 150 years. I think the reason the CDC doesn’t want it approved is because Big Pharma can’t make money off of it. I’ve read a lot about this and it has help many people. It’s just like anything else if you miss use it it can cause problems.

Reply
3
Related
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sorrento, LA
State
California State
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Donaldsonville, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations. The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from a qualifying arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Parishes#Kratom#Americans
HipHopDX.com

FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder As Funeral Draws Hundreds

Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to multiple sources, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the alleged shootings.
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BR animal shelter reaches critical capacity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets. Last month, the shelter had a big adoption event, waiving fees in hopes of getting more rescues into secure homes. Volunteers tell WAFB they had over 100 adoptions. However, there are many animals that need to find a home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy