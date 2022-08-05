Pittsfield To Implement Mandatory Water Restrictions Starting Monday 8/8

Read on wupe.com
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Have You Noticed the Progress on East Street in Downtown Pittsfield?
No one likes the driving while the process of construction is on the roads. It slows traffic down when we're trying to get to our destination. Sometimes it diverts us to different routes we need to take to or from work, or wherever it is we are trying to go. However, it definitely is a nice feeling when you can see the end result from that particular construction being completed. Especially when that construction is on a road that typically has lots of daily traffic.
Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September
With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
Parents Today Is The Last Day To Register For Free School Supplies!
The school year is coming up quickly and with that in mind, today is the final day to register to get free school supplies for your kids in north county. Any help getting the kids ready is a big plus in my book. Any child going to school kindergaten through twelth grade is eligiblefor this program.
Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield
*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
Berkshire County Great Cool Down Idea, Stick Your head Under One Of These!
What better and or more refreshing way to cool down than sticking your head, or your whole body in one of these waterfalls! The Berkshires have over 20 stunning waterfalls, here are a couple of great ways to cool down and have some fun when the weather gets too hot and sunny you can cool off in one.
Pittsfield Furniture, After 34 Years, Announces Closure, Huge Deals!
You've heard the radio commercials, 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St.! It's Pittsfield Furniture, and, after 34 years is announcing its closure and massive liquidation sale. I had a chance to speak with Paul Clark on Friday and he said everything must go! To the bare walls!
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
Motorcyclist Cited After Two Injured In Great Barrington Crash
You see the signs all over Berkshire County back roads warning vehicles to exercise caution because motorcycles are "everywhere" on the roads. We see motorcycle versus car collisions in Berkshire County all the time in the county... hence the signs. A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Great...
Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont
Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
Freon Leak Leads To Temporary Closure Of Pittsfield, MA Walmart
A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however... Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy...
New Pittsfield Eatery From Owners of Thistle and Mirth is Flourishing
In case you hadn't noticed, the owners of Thistle and Mirth opened a new eatery this past May in downtown Pittsfield. It seems as though customers can't get enough of the newest spot. The newly opened spot is located at 137 North Street inside Crawford Square as Lulu's Tiny Grocery....
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Hot Temperatures Expected Through Early Next Week In The Berkshires, Pittsfield Cooling Centers Information Here
Thursday's high temperature in The Berkshires could reach the lower 90's. It's been a hot summer for sure, and we need rain as well. With temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 80's through Monday, Pittsfield City Hall has released information on cooling centers for those in need.
Yikes! It’s Illegal to Do This to Pigeon in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is not a stranger to weird laws. As one of the oldest states in the country, lawmakers have had hundreds of years to compile some pretty strange rules and regulations, many of which might seem strange in a modern world. I think it's fair to say that our founding...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.
