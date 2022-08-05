ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield To Implement Mandatory Water Restrictions Starting Monday 8/8

By Slater
WUPE
WUPE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wupe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Have You Noticed the Progress on East Street in Downtown Pittsfield?

No one likes the driving while the process of construction is on the roads. It slows traffic down when we're trying to get to our destination. Sometimes it diverts us to different routes we need to take to or from work, or wherever it is we are trying to go. However, it definitely is a nice feeling when you can see the end result from that particular construction being completed. Especially when that construction is on a road that typically has lots of daily traffic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September

With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
State
Connecticut State
WUPE

Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield

*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Water Conservation#Water Level#Connecticut River Valley#Department
WUPE

Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont

Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
VERMONT STATE
WUPE

Freon Leak Leads To Temporary Closure Of Pittsfield, MA Walmart

A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however... Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WUPE

Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
HOLYOKE, MA
WUPE

Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?

Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
WUPE

Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts

This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
BRENTWOOD, NH
WUPE

Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts

Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force

Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy