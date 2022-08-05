A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

Read on www.nj.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Roadside produce prices out of control except at this NJ ‘Paradise’ stand (Opinion)
Have you noticed the rising prices at many of the roadside produce stands throughout New Jersey? This is where we go expecting to get a great deal on items like corn, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and, of course, those great Jersey tomatoes that are in season. BTW, check out my recipe...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
Stores: Consequence of N.J. plastic bag ban is stolen handheld baskets
WAYNE, N.J. -- Three months after New Jersey banned plastic bags, some store employees say they're seeing an unintended consequence.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner on Sunday that some customers are stealing the business' handheld baskets instead of buying a reusable bag.The Stop & Shop on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne no longer carries baskets for customers to shop with -- only shopping carts.Off camera, an employee told Rozner once New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags took effect on May 4 customers walked out with the baskets and drove off with them, too.Rozner found even now, months later, some shoppers...
NEW UPSCALE RENTAL BUILDING LAUNCHES LEASING IN BERGEN COUNTY’S FRANKLIN LAKES
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – The Franklin, a new luxury rental building that will redefine high-end rental living in one of Bergen County’s most desirable residential settings, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. The collection of just 44 well-appointed homes provides a sophisticated lifestyle...
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
