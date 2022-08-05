ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

What would a new Delaware River national park look like? Map details proposal for 1st time.

By Steve Novak
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Milford, PA
Milford, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Novak
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Delaware River#Travel Guide#Grand Canyon#Travel Naturalviews#Congress#Alliance#The Sierra Club#I 80
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy